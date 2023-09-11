This year’s Broncs have been a bit like a turbocharger: They take a little bit to wind up, but once they do, they boost past their competition. Against Worland on Friday, it took Cody a full quarter to truly spool up, but once they did, they left the Warriors in the dust in a 64-7 win.
A block-in-the-back penalty set the Broncs (3-0) back to their own 9-yard line to start the game, but the long field made little difference for Cody. Coach Matt McFadden put the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Maddax Ball and Ball paid off that faith, dissecting the Warriors (1-2) with the kind of surgical precision rarely seen at the high school level. Whether he was throwing slants, bubble screens, hooks or go-routes, it made no difference. Ball put the football in the perfect place every time, going 5-for-5 to five different receivers on the drive and capping it with a 24-yard strike to Trey Schroeder.
The Bronc defense bent only a little on the ensuing drive, but a good punt by the Warriors pinned Cody back to their own 2-yard line. The Broncs were in rhythm and marched down the field, going 29 yards in three plays, until Ball tossed a pitch too low and the football was scooped up by the Warriors. Worland took to the air to tie the game with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Masen Decker to Will Slagle. It would be the only Warrior score of the night.
Ties after the opening kickoff have been unfamiliar for the Broncs in recent seasons. The right response to the quick score by Worland would set the tone for the rest of the game, and Cody responded the perfect way. The Broncs opened the ensuing drive with the same toss play that they had fumbled to set up the Worland score. That netted them a short gain.
“That’s a staple play for us and one we should be able to run in our sleep,” McFadden said. “Part of it was, ‘We’re going to do this right,’ and another part of it was we still have confidence in the kid. We messed it up, it was just a lack of focus. To come back to him, it was, ‘We still believe in him, and you should, too.’”
Luke Moulton nearly lost the ball on the next play but a lucky bounce kept the drive going and the Broncs stampeded to the end zone, pulling off a tricky 4th-and-5 conversion to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Grady McCarten.
The Broncs bailed out Worland for a moment with a roughing the kicker penalty on the next Worland drive, and that was enough to fully spool the Bronc defense. McCarten picked off Decker on the next play, setting up a chain of five forced turnovers in the frame.
The offense clearly wanted more of a challenge after the interception and earned holding and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the first play of the drive that had them facing 1st-and-36. It took two plays to get out of that pickle. Ball found Jacob Ball for a 44-yard score and Cody faked the extra point attempt to go up 22-7.
That set the defense up to fully unleash its talent on the Warriors. The D blocked a punt for a score and recovered a trio of fumbles to set the offense up with repeated short fields. The turnovers led to a touchdown catch for Conner Moss, rushing scores for Moulton and Owen Petersen, and an insurmountable lead at the halftime break.
“I think we just decided that we didn’t want them to do anything and we were going to shut them down,” said senior defensive end Logan Class. “I think we turned up the intensity level and a couple big plays just led to us shutting them down completely. I think it was kind of awesome.”
It was more of the same in the second half. With a running clock burning away the seconds, the Broncs had fewer opportunities but made the most of them, blocking a punt to score a touchdown and getting younger players varsity snaps to bolster the depth going forward. The Broncs only seem to be getting better as the season wears on.
“I feel like we are constantly making progress and starting off strong,” Class said. “We are always improving and I am excited to see what this team can do this year.”
Ball played another efficient game, going 15-for-19 for 197 yards and three scores. He added another 22 yards and a score on the ground. Jacob Ball was the beneficiary of most of those passes, hauling in four catches for 79 yards and a score. The Broncs had a balanced ground attack, looking to McCarten and Moulton to lead the starting group. McCarten finished the day with seven carries for 70 yards and a score, while Moulton added 34 yards on six carries and a score. Owen Monfeldt led the second unit with 64 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.
Defensively, Warren Sorensen was credited with two of the big momentum changing plays in the second quarter, the blocked punt and a forced fumble that led to a Broncs score. Class added a sack and two tackles for a loss.
Cody returns home this week for a matchup with No. 5 Buffalo (2-0). Kickoff against the Bison is at 6 p.m.
