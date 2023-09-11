This year’s Broncs have been a bit like a turbocharger: They take a little bit to wind up, but once they do, they boost past their competition. Against Worland on Friday, it took Cody a full quarter to truly spool up, but once they did, they left the Warriors in the dust in a 64-7 win.

