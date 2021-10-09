The Cody volleyball team improved to 19-4 during the weekend after sweeping Evanston and Green River.
The Fillies came out strong Friday against the Lady Devils and never trailed in the first set. After leading by as many as six points early, Evanston came back to tie it twice before a tip by Lake Harrison made it 15-14. From there Cody went on a 6-1 run which included an ace by Alora Nunn and kill by Autumn Wilson to make it 21-15. Kills by Wilson and Ava Meier and an ace by Meier helped the Fillies pull away for the 25-20 win.
Cody got off to a slower start in the second game and quickly trailed 8-3. The Fillies scored the next six though in a run that included kills by Kennedi Niemann and Wilson to take a 9-8 lead.
Tied at 9 and 10, Cody gradually began to pull away after multiple hitting errors by the Lady Devils. Back-to-back kills by Meier made it 18-13. Up five, Evanston scored five in a row to pull within two before Cody ended the run. A kill by Kennedi Niemann and hitting error by Evanston ended the set with Cody winning 25-20.
With setter Molly Hays continuing to mix up Cody's offense, the Fillies continued to keep Evanston off-balance in the third set. Kennedi Niemann, Autumn Wilson, Lake Harrison and Hays herself all had kills early on and led by as many as seven. Cody continued to pull away, going on a 6-3 run to lead 20-10. Kills by Meier, Wilson and Kennedi Niemann put the game away as Cody won 25-14.
Cody saw strong serving from many of its players during the match including Victory Buck, Kennedi and Reece Niemann, Molly Hays and Ava Meier.
After playing such a solid match on Friday, the Fillies had a bit of a letdown Saturday against Green River but still won in three.
It was a decent start Cody as it found itself up by six early on in the first game. The Fillies continued to rattle off points taking advantage of some Lady Wolves hitter errors, an ace by Nunn and blocks by Reece Niemann and Izzy Radakovich to go up 23-9. A kill by Wilson set up game point at 24-11, but Cody struggled to close it out, giving up eight points to Green River before a kill by Reece Niemann made it 25-17.
The second set was closer throughout, with the teams exchanging leads early. Cody had a couple of small runs and looked like it may start to pull away, but Green River held in, coming within one point multiple times including at 18-17. But then a few kills by Kennedi Niemann, net violation and tip by Harrison made it 23-17. A Green River hitting error and kill by Wilson gave Cody the 25-19 win.
The Fillies maintained about a three-point lead early in set three before starting to pull away midway through the set. Up 13-12, kills by Kennedi Niemann and Meier and an ace by Nunn was the start of a 7-3 run for Cody. Leading 22-16, a kill by Harrison, hitting error by the Lady Wolves and another kill by Harrison gave Cody a 25-18 win.
