For the second consecutive season, the Cody Alpine ski team will need to rely on a younger group of competitors to help lead the squad.
“We’ve always had big numbers with our guys, and right now we are down to just five guys,” coach Rick Stonehouse said. “But they are five strong, and they are going to be OK.”
The Broncs return All-Stater Logan Ross, who looks to build on some of the momentum he gained his sophomore season.
Senior Joren Vipperman adds some experience as well entering his second season on the team.
“Joren is solid and did a really good job for us last year,” Stonehouse said. “Logan is just a junior this year and he is going to be pretty hard to beat.”
Those two will lead the newcomers, including sophomore Wesley Scott and senior foreign exchange student Stuart Aguilar.
“Stuart has never skied before, but he is a really good athlete and All-State tennis player, so he’ll be OK,” Stonehouse said. “And for those freshmen who come in, by the time they are seniors they are really rocking it.”
Upperclassmen for the Fillies include seniors Sarah Cook and Clara Christensen.
Bliss Bonner joins Natalie Wenke as the only two sophomores, while five freshmen will hit the slopes for the girls.
“We have Logan and some of our girls who have been with us for two or three years, so we’re going to be solid,” Stonehouse said. “We have some very competitive, aggressive skiers and then we have a bunch of younger, inexperienced racers who are just getting started.”
This year, 10 eighth-grade skiers will be learning the ropes with the Alpine team as well and should help build a solid foundation for the future.
“Normally we have maybe two or three eighth graders commit, but this year we have 10,” Stonehouse said. “It’s a little chaotic, but they will jump on the bus with us and do our Red Lodge routines and train with us, but not compete.”
Some good snow this year has gotten the team off to a solid start.
“We went to Red Lodge I think the second day it was open,” Wenke said. “The snow there is actually pretty good for this early in the season. Last year we didn’t get to go this early.’
If the snow stays good it will lead to plenty of weekends before, during and after Christmas break to work on technique and get the younger skiers some experience.
“I always thought it was more natural ability that you needed, but it is so much technique and repetition that makes the difference,” Vipperman said. “You start on one technique and work on that until it’s habit, and then you go onto the next thing and repeat it until you are pretty comfortable with it.”
Last year the Broncs and Fillies started out the season with plenty of success, and entered the 2022 Alpine state championships in Jackson with high hopes, but icy conditions caused multiple wrecks for both teams as they dropped in the standings after a difficult performance to end things.
It should be something the returners can build on and help relay to the more inexperienced skiers.
“When you are newer, early on you work on those techniques and start progressing, and then you start progressing even faster,” Wenke said. “You really need to focus and those little things that can make you just that much faster.”
The Alpine team will head to Laramie on Jan. 6-7 for their first competition of the season, a site they got off to a hot start at last season. The Fillies took first last year and the boys second, just 10 points behind Jackson.
“I am super excited for this season, and a little nervous for the actual races,” Vipperman said. “It is just fun to travel and around and ski and compete.”
