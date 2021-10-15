The Cody volleyball team watched a 2-0 lead slip away Thursday, as it fell to Natrona 3-2 in conference action.
The Fillies had been swept in their first meeting with Natrona earlier this season. Cody came out much stronger this time around and did a better job of not letting balls drop.
The first set was close with multiple ties throughout and neither team leading by more than one point until late. Tied at 19, kills by Victory Buck, Lake Harrison and Reece Niemann gave Cody a 22-19 advantage. The Lady Mustangs would pull within one before a kill by Kennedi Neimann made it 23-21. After Natrona scored again, a net serve and kill by Lake Harrrison gave Cody a 25-22 win.
Cody carried the momentum into the second set, as kills by Kennedi Niemann and Autumn Wilson helped the Fillies pull ahead by four points early. Cody held a five-point advantage for much of the middle of the set, but then kills by Wilson, Kennedi Niemann and Reece Niemann allowed them to pull ahead 20-12.
Natrona went on a 5-1 run, but the Fillies' advantage held. Late in the set kills by Kennedi Niemann and Harrision helped Cody win 25-21.
The third set was close until Natrona went on a 6-0 run to lead 14-8. Cody would get as close as three after a kill by Wilson made it 19-16, but Natrona scored the next six points to win the set 25-16.
Cody regrouped for the fourth set and took a 13-9 lead in a run that included a kkill by Wilson, block by Reece Niemann, ace by Buck and tip by Molly Hays. Up 17-11 the Fillies looked to in control, but a series of net calls and hitting errors helped Natrona get back in the game and tie it at 17.
From there the set was back and fourth, with ties at 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. A kill and ace gave the Lady Mustangs a 25-23 victory.
After the close loss, Natrona carried the momentum into the final set and the Fillies were unable to recover, losing 15-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.