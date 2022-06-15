Jackson Schroeder shredded through the Billings Blue Jays lineup, and Dominic Phillips drilled a grand slam in a dominating 20-0 Cody Cubs win at home on Tuesday night.
The Cubs racked up 13 hits in seven innings and sent nine runs across plate in the fourth inning alone.
“It was good to see us play well after our last game in Three Forks,” coach Bart Grenz said. “We seemed a little down. It was good to see us play well in all three phases of the game.”
Schroeder blew fastballs by the first two Billings batters for strikeouts, and it was just a sign on things to come.
The hard-throwing righty struck out the side in the top of the third and had a perfect game going through the top of the sixth.
Another bad sign of things to come for the Blue Jays might have been a hard wind blowing out to right that sent the Billings starting pitcher chasing his hat across the field as he warmed up in the first inning.
The Blue Jays eventually dropped in a bloop single in the sixth on Schroeder to end his impressive no-hit streak.
He finished the sixth giving up the one hit, struck out 11 and walking nobody in the game.
“I felt really good going in,” Schroeder said. “The defense made a lot of plays out there and it was just a good day.”
He also finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a walk, an RBI single to the right field fence, and scored four times.
“I thought we hit the ball better than we have been hitting,” Grenz said. “The kids seemed to have a great approach up there.”
A two-run single by Trey Schroeder chased the Blue Jays starting pitcher after 1 2/3 innings to make it 6-0 Cody.
The Jays didn’t help themselves in the field. Billings had three errors through the first two innings. Just eight of the 20 runs they gave up were earned.
Jackson Schroeder continued to retire batters early on.
“Jack had a lot of stuff working for him and worked with a good pace,” Grenz said. “He seemed to be working fast and he always seems to do better when he gets into a groove with an up tempo pace on the mound.”
Jackson Schroeder threw just 76 pitches through six innings, 56 of those for strikes.
“I do like to work with a faster pace,” he said. “It gets the momentum going and you don’t have a chance to get cooled off.”
The Blue Jays tried to keep Phillips cooled off with three walks on the cleanup slugger.
They did allow the one hit, a two-out grand slam in the fifth that cleared the 350 foot mark in right center, about the deepest part of the park.
“I was kind of expecting fastball,” Phillips said. “The guy had just come in and it was his first pitch and so I wasn’t expecting curve ball.”
Phillips took a heater that was just a little high and a little outside and crushed it deep to put the Cubs up 17-0.
“It was actually my second grand slam,” he said. “I hit one when I was like 13 as well.”
Trey Schroeder and Ben Reinker were busy on the bases all game. They finished with three hits apiece and combined for four RBIs.
Catcher Jace Jarrett had a solid game calling pitches for Jackson Schroeder and Trey Thomasson, who came in the final inning and gave up a single hit.
“Trey really looked sharp on the mound,” Grenz said.
Wyatt Carlson, Jarrett and Eli Johnston each had a hit and combined to score five times.
William Duke walked once and scored in limited action.
What was scheduled as a double-header was changed to one, nine-inning game as the Billings team was concerned about flooding in area waters and their ability to make it back home on time, or at all.
The mercy rule came into effect after the top of the seventh.
The Cubs hosted Sheridan on Wednesday night. Results were not available at press time.
Cody heads to Sheridan on Saturday and hosts the World team next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
