The Cody girls alpine ski team took second place at the Bruce Studer Invitational at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Thursday and Friday. Due to 14-15 inches of fresh snowfall, the skiers only took one competition run on Friday.
Allie Broussard took fourth in slalom to lead the Fillies on Thursday, her second straight top-five slalom finish. Catherine Lovera had her best race of the year, taking seventh, and Kik Hayano finished in ninth.
The Fillies sat in a close third place after Thursday's slalom, only 11 points behind first place Jackson. They had even more success in giant slalom Friday and pulled into second thanks to four skiers finishing in the top-15. Aspen Kalkowski led the way in fifth.
The Broncs took third, led behind a fourth place finish from Sterling Banks in slalom. Logan Ross was 3.16 seconds behind in eighth, and Ryan Decker placed 13th.
The Cody boys were also within striking distance of Jackson after the first day, but struggled a bit in GS. Ross led the team in that race at ninth, with Banks behind in 11th.
Cody alpine will turn into their third race in as many weeks when they head to the Pinedale Invite next weekend.
Girls
1. Jackson 120
2. Cody 78
3. Natrona 72
4. Kelly Walsh 40
5. Pinedale 21
6. Lander 11
Boys
1. Jackson 123
2. Kelly Walsh 68
3. Cody 57
4. Natrona 54
5. Lander 22
