While the annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man football all-star game didn’t turn out quite how the Cowboy State faithful would have hoped, it was a final chance for three Meeteetse seniors to take the field together.
The Longhorns were well represented in the shootout, bringing three newly graduated seniors to Chadron, Neb., to play in the 6-man Shootout. Tozai May, Hadley Abarr and Dale McBride, the only seniors on the team this past year, made the 8-hour trek to Chadron to don pads one last time. None of the three have plans to play football in college.
“It was really an honor to be able to say the last time I played football was with my senior brothers and I was representing my state,” May said.
The Cornhusker boys ran away with a victory for the second year in a row and evened the all-time series at five wins and five losses. Nebraska won 48-14.
“It was a great week,” said assistant coach Zeb Hagen, who coached at the shootout for the first time in his career after he led Meeteetse to a second-place finish in the state last fall. “They’re a great bunch of kids. The guys all kind of knew each other from playing each other, but it was great to see how much they bonded in a short amount of time.”
May and Abarr were standout players for the Longhorns last season, earning All-State nods in large part due to their prowess on the defensive side of the ball. May was a lockdown corner for the Longhorns and Abarr wreaked havoc in the backfield, hitting opposing quarterbacks and posting tackles for a loss.
“It was super fun to have some people from my team there with me,” Abarr said. “It was good to play one last game with them and spend some more time with them playing sports.”
McBride earned All-Conference honors for his performance last season, his first in several years. McBride was a sort of Swiss Army Knife for the Longhorns, running the ball on offense and slotting in opposite Abarr on the defensive line.
“I look at it like a blessing,” Hagen said. “It’s nice knowing that we got one last little hurrah here, and these guys just being together, I think they did a good job. It was the last time they are going to strap on pads for any of them.”
