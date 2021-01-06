The Cody Middle School seventh grade girls A and B basketball teams recently wrapped up winning seasons.
“What made this season so successful was that these girls enjoyed the game, they always played and practiced as a team, and they were unselfish and very coachable,” coach Pat Nieters said. “They were an absolute pleasure to work with. I am definitely going to miss this group.”
The A team finished 12-2.
“Our girls had a very good season,” Nieters said. “They worked hard at every practice and got better each week. They made a presence on the court wherever we went. They will be fun to watch as they continue to move forward to the next level.
The B went 8-3.
“This was the first year of playing basketball for some of the girls on the B Team,” coach Mike Denning said. “Every girl made big gains and showed improvement during the short season. The three losses this season were close games.”
Members of the squads included Sophia Alexander, Maddie Beaudrie, Louella Cornell, Hailey Dansie, Aubree George, Toni Gesner, Mersades Jackson, Lana Koltes, McKenna Kondelis, Lauren Magargal, Kali Merritt, Amelia Reinker, Sunday Schuh, Jordan Shumard, Kylee Silva, Sydney Simone, Ellie Talich and Claire Zollinger.
