Nobody expected a record to be shattered over the weekend at the 14th Annual Meeteetse Ice Fishing Derby, especially by a lunker of a lake trout that ended up taking the top prize.
No tagged fish were caught at Upper Sunshine Reservoir on Saturday or Lower Sunshine on Sunday, but Sam Korhel of Thermopolis hauled in a 34 inch, 12.83 pound laker that took everyone by surprise.
“That is massive for the Meeteetse Lakes,” Meeteetse Visitors Center Executive Director and derby organizer Kristen Yoder said. “It’s definitely the biggest fish caught in the 14 years of the Derby.”
This year’s Derby not only featured the biggest fish ever caught during the competition, but the biggest crowd to ever take to the ice.
The town of Meeteetse welcomed in excess of 400 people competing in this year’s Derby, more than doubling the population of the small hamlet.
This year’s event included a kick-off party Friday night, a fundraiser on Saturday night, a free dinner and awards ceremony on Sunday night, and plenty of fishing on Saturday and Sunday.
The Derby has suddenly evolved into a family affair, attracting anglers and visitors of all ages.
“We had 31 small fry teams, ages 14 and under, and mostly kids fishing with their parents,” Yoder said. “That is five times as many as we had last year.”
While Saturday’s weather didn’t exactly cooperate with participants, it didn’t stop many teams from staking out a spot on the ice, and a perfect Sunday morning and afternoon helped make up for the Saturday gusts, which made the reservoir look more like the Sahara Desert than a Wyoming lake.
“The weather on Saturday was brutal,” Yoder said. “All of the anglers were sitting there in 40 to 60 mile per hour winds trying to hold down their fishing huts. It was just blowing dust. I’ve never seen anything like it before. But I think all but 10 teams stuck it out and fished all day long.”
The jam-packed weekend has garnered interest not only from anglers who flock to the February event, but a number of regional businesses have also recognized the excitement surrounding the Derby and stepped up donate what they can to attract the crowds.
“Businesses all over the Big Horn Basin donated prizes, around 80 or so businesses in all,” Yoder said. “Local businesses gear up all year for the Derby, and places like the Wea Market help with the small fry event and the Elkhorn Bar and Grill host the parties and the wall of guns for the fundraiser. It’s amazing how people from all over the Basin and here in town step up.”
Anyone interested in hauling in a trophy of their own can make plans for the Labor Day Derby, which will be celebrating 110 years of the holiday gatherings in the town.
“Meeteetse has kind of owned Labor Day in the Big Horn Basin forever, it’s huge,” Yoder said. “We try to throw to the biggest party in the Big Horn Basin.”
