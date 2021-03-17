During a sterling state basketball tournament appearance to cap her high school career, Cody High School senior Brittan Bower was recognized for her contributions on and off the court.
Bower received the Bob Carey Memorial Award after being nominated for her leadership ability, scholarship, character, athletic ability and community involvement. Only two senior basketball players are recognized for what is considered one of the most prestigious athletic awards in Wyoming.
“I was so honored to receive the Bob Carey Memorial Award,” Bower said. “Mr. Carey sounded like an amazing man and was very instrumental to starting girls basketball in the state. It was nice to be recognized and I felt very privileged to even be nominated.”
Carey was a longtime basketball coach in Wyoming and is the only coach to win a championship at both the boys and girls levels. He was instrumental in starting girls basketball in the state.
“Britt has been recognized as a leader of the team for the past two seasons,” coach Chris Wagner wrote in her award announcement. “She understands the value of commitment and her reliability and consistency are a result of that. She is a hard worker and is not one to turn down a challenge.
“Often one of our more vocal leaders, Britt uses her great people skills to develop strong connections with all of our players and plays a big role in our team chemistry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.