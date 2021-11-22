It may be luck, kismet, fate or good fortune, but whatever way the union between Cody sprinter Jazlyn Waltari and Montana Tech appears to the perfect match.
The senior signed her letter of intent to run for the Montana Tech University Orediggers in Butte, Mont., on Monday, a signing that has been some months in the making.
“I was actually looking at Montana Tech last summer. I took a visit there because they have a really great program for what I want to get into,” Waltari said. “I applied and got accepted. Once I got accepted I wasn’t planning on running track at all.”
Track and field coaches at Montana Tech had other ideas in mind.
In January the university announced the addition of track and field to the list of varsity sports.
Recruiting began immediately and the team is scheduled to compete in the Frontier Conference of the NAIA indoor and outdoor seasons in the spring of 2022.
“The coach contacted me and said he had been looking at my times and asked if I would be interested in running with them,” Waltari said. “I thought about it for a while, and then set up a time to go up and watch a practice.”
After liking what she saw from the coaches and connecting with fellow team members, she was guided in the direction that led to signing with the team.
“College coaches are looking for speed,” Cody track and field coach Brad Taylor said, who has been a coach and cheerleader for Waltari since her freshman year. “They are also looking at attitude and effort, where they come from and just what their potential is.”
The recruitment came a little bit out of left field since Waltari sat out last year’s indoor and outdoor track seasons after foot surgery early last fall, so the signing is a testament to the potential Waltari has to be successful at the next level.
Now, she is healthy and ready for an eventful senior season and then onto an enjoyable new chapter with a young Montana Tech team.
Waltari will study radiology as a college student athlete. She already has a leg up at a career job shadowing in the radiology department at Cody Regional Health.
She was awarded the Western University Exchange academic scholarship that will cover tuition and more.
“Mom actually said I had to get that to go there,” she said joking. “But I did end up getting that so it is pretty awesome.”
She credits the support of coach Taylor and coach Matt McFadden for her continued success on and off the track.
“I am going to miss my friends and my coaches once high school is over,” Waltari said. “Coach Taylor has pushed for me a lot through high school and is a big part of why I am continuing with track.”
