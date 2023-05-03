The Cody Legion baseball wanted some good competition early in the season, and it is getting it.
After pulling out a couple of close home wins against Lewistown last week, the Cubs ran into a tough Billings Cardinals team over weekend for their first losses of the season.
Billings stole game one 9-7 and followed that with a 9-6 game two victory.
“I thought those were just really good baseball games,” coach Beau White said. “They were really competitive and I love what we are doing from a competition standpoint.”
The Cubs put up four runs in the top of the seventh inning of game one, but came up a couple short in their bid to send things into extra innings.
A bases-loaded walk from Wyatt Carlson scored a run in the seventh. Ben Reinker reached on an error to score Dominic Phillips, and Trey Schroeder and Carlson ended up scoring on a passed ball in the inning.
Schroeder finished 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and scored twice. Phillips added a double, a walk and scored once. Carlson doubled, walked and scored a run. Jace Jarrett finished with a hit and RBI.
“We have scheduled some teams early we know are going to be good,” White said. “We have to come out and play really well to get a win and we are there.”
Schroeder lasted the longest on the mound, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out three in three innings.
“We have seen some really good pitching so far and Billings was certainly no exception,” White said. “But guys are taking something away after every at bat and that was what I am pleased with.”
The Cubs had a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth in game two when the Cardinals added three more runs of their own.
Cody answered with a pair of runs in the fifth. Trey Thomasson singled in Schroeder and sacrifice fly from Phillips scored Thomasson to tie things up at 6.
But Billings added one run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
Jack Schroeder, Trey Schroeder and Thomasson finished with two hits apiece with Reinker adding one.
Phillips, Jack Schroeder and Thomasson combined to strike out 11 Billings batters.
“We are seeing some things now that are really going to help us in the long run,” White said. “We had some great at bats, ran the bases really well and these guys who have been at the varsity level are talking through things with each other and we are getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.