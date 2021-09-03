Former longtime Cody High School tennis coach Norm Sedig has once again been nominated by the Wyoming Coaches Association a candidate for National High School Athletic Coaches Association Tennis Coach of the Year for Region VII for 2021-22.
Region VII consists of coaches from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
Sedig, who coached 35 years, has been a Region VII National Finalist six previous years, and therefore is one of eight finalists each year.
A nomination is based on coaching longevity, team success, individual awards and service.
Sedig’s final year in 2019 was one of his team’s best. All three doubles pairs won state titles and the team finished a close third.
Those doubles players had an overall combined record of 56 wins and only 1 loss. All three swept their way to state titles in a tournament that includes much larger schools like Cheyenne, Casper, Sheridan, Gillette and Rock Springs.
This feat of winning all three state doubles championships by one school hadn’t been achieved since 1990.
Sedig will be honored at the WCA’s Coaches Foundation Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet on July 22, 2022.
