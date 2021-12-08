While this is not exactly a hunting story, I hope you, the readers, will indulge me. Truthfully, the vast majority of my biggest, big game trophies have been collected with a rifle. Usually a Ruger model 77 in .30-06 because that’s what I had with me for several decades. Second on that list is the ancient .30-30. Why? Because I love model 94 Winchesters in .30-30. Then we can insert any caliber from .38-40 to .308 WCF to 6.5 Creedmoor or .223 for regular hunting where all of the critters collected are trophies in my minds eye. But that came later.
Back in the day, as they say, while living in Montana, where it was legal, I used a three screw Ruger Blackhawk in .357 with the standard 6 1/2 barrel, to collect somewhere between a half dozen to a dozen mule deer. I also used an ancient Marlin flatside in .38-40. And again, that danged .30-30, because it was inexpensive to feed, light to carry and was what I had with me at the time. I finally saved enough cash to buy a real hunting rifle in the mid- 1970s, that Ruger 77 in “06”. It was the first scope-sighted rifle I ever owned.
Moving to Wyoming back in 1975, my rifles stayed much the same, with my old standby, the Ruger in .30-06 mostly present for everything from rock chucks to bear. At the time it was all the rifle I could afford, but I finally ditched the .357, illegal in Wyoming at the time for big game, and moved on to a .44 magnum. Why? More big fuzzies with a bad attitude than where I’d lived and hunted in Montana.
Then, after becoming friends with Bob Edgar and George Conner, I switched to using the .45 Colt with heavy-for-caliber cast bullets, loaded very hot. George, the consummate pistol smith, built me a modified Ruger on a three screw, .30 carbine frame, that spit .45 caliber, 300-grain slugs down range at an average of 1,460 fps. That’s aout the same as a 45-90 rifle. It didn’t just hit hard, it hit damned hard. Never lost a critter with it.
During my muzzle loading period, I carried a traditional flintlock front loader with a 46-inch swamped .50 caliber Bill Large barrel spitting out pure lead round balls at around 2,000 fps and dead accurate. The rifle was built by Cliff Noll, from over in Idaho. However, since the front stuffer was a single shot solution, at best, that revolver became my constant outdoor companion as the government’s over-sized furry pets were starting to get rambunctious and came in multiples.
Still, it appealed to my macho ego, or maybe my masochism, to occasionally hunt with just the revolver and, over 20 years or so, it put scores of critters in the freezer. Those ran the gamut from pissed off bears, to oversized feral hogs with 3-inch tusks, to heavy horned feral sheep and their crosses, to elk, deer, antelope, coyotes, Javelina and rock chucks.
Some big, some not so big. Push come to shove, I still favored my rifle, eventually occasionally carrying a few 1874 model Sharps rifles in .40-70, .45-70, .50-70 and .50-100. Heavy rifles, to be sure, but fun to work with.
Handgun hunting required a different set of rules than any rifle hunting. And, rather than hunt from a stand like one sees so much on those hunting shows on TV, I preferred a more mobile method of hunting called spot and stalk. Which, when done the way I was taught, required moving through the pucker-brush more like a cougar stalking its prey than a bulldozer clearing brush.
It took awhile to add binoculars to my list of necessaries for the hunt. I had abandoned those essential glasses early on in my muzzleloader period because I really didn’t understand how to use them. Eventually I learned to take a sit and use the glasses to search for game and then, when found, to evaluate it and how to stalk closer to it. Early on I hunted by stumbling through the woods until I’d spotted a critter, (usually by that time said critter also had spotted me) then pulling the glasses out and checking the critter out. Any halfway alert elk or deer will, by the time one goes through all of that motion, be on a fast train out of there. Glass first, locate, evaluate, then stalk.
Since I never had a big game hunting mentor, the whole big game hunting thing had a pronounced learning curve. Learning where the critters liked to hang was a big part of it. Understanding about savoring the countryside a small bite at a time also took awhile. But curiously, my biggest buck, body-wise, fell into my lap. I was just kind of resting right after first light, getting ready to glass some distant parks, when it ran up the slope below where I sat, gawked and turned to run.
After tagging and dressing it out, I slid it down the snow-covered hillside into the open bed of my pickup.
That mule deer buck, a 2x2 with 28 inch tines, weighed, two days after being skinned, and minus the head, hocks, skin and everything inside, just over 178 pounds hanging on the certified butchers scales. A lot of hunters have claimed heavier, but mostly those are guesstimates, this one was weighed, after hanging three days, on certified scales.
Body-wise, it was the biggest buck mule deer I ever harvested. Later I nailed down a couple of monster whitetail bucks that were barnyard fat. Those critters were a lot more work, both in the hunting and in the loading. One of those bucks took three of us to load it and that after I’d dragged it for two hours over 1/2 mile through a swamp. But that’s another story.
Some say I’ve just been lucky to shoot so many outsized deer critters. If so, my luck has been opportunities combined with readiness. The hunter willing to work and to actually hunt will have more opportunities to harvest game animals, both big game and small game, than one who would rather drive up and down the roadways, sipping coffee and hoping a legal critter will pause in the road bed or alongside the two track, long enough for a shot.
Getting bad-breath-close for a killing shot makes for a better story to tell later. Plus it adds immensely to a hunter’s self-confidence in a way no 1,000-yard assassination can.
