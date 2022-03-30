Well, as I expected they would, they did it. Yes, Grand Teton National Park hired private contractors to go in with helicopters and slaughter the remaining small groups of mountain goats inside the Park in the Teton Range. This, after all of the efforts to moderate the killing by assigning that duty to individual hunters. Ostensibly the Park’s rational for eliminating the small herd of mountain goats is to protect a small herd of bighorn sheep that share a common territory with the goats.
Basically coming out of the blue back in 2020, Grand Teton first used choppers to fly in and eliminate what they considered “invasive” mountain goats after limited discourse on the subject. When Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and a host of others from naturalists to outraged sportsmen got wind of the project, Gordon intervened and requested that the Park let interested hunters do the job. Eventually the Park superintendant acquiesced and the job fell to the hunters approved by the Park and we all thought the problem was solved.
I understand a host of hunters applied for permission to hunt these somewhat uncommon critters, but the Park appointed hunters who met their standards. I suppose a lot of hunters who wanted to go were denied and upset. After all, the odds of drawing a regular season mountain goat permit in Wyoming are unbelievably high. And just so you know, total annihilation of the Park’s herd is not an avenue I would have pursued.
After all of this kick and growl about the mountain goats got in high gear, I wondered why we could afford to spend several (about 20 million last I heard) million dollars to build a new regional office building here in Cody, which, admittedly we needed, but we couldn’t find a million or two to transplant a herd of wild critters comprised of a reclusive and uncommon species that actually had a high dollar value to sportsmen?
I put in for a goat permit for over 40 years and the only result was a refund of my application fee. The only thing besides frustration that stopped me from applying was that, thanks to the VA, my legs have simply given out. Since the VA put off knee reconstruction until it was an impossibility, along with other misguided practices, my hunting of anything is basically a thing of the past. I can still shoot, but I simply can’t walk more than a few feet at a time. Perhaps during the next couple of years, either Sandi or I will draw a pronghorn permit, which presently seems to be the only big game species I can still hunt and do it in a somewhat proper manner.
As far as drawing a mountain goat permit, you’d have better odds at winning the lottery or being struck by lightning out of a clear sky than drawing a Wyoming resident mountain goat permit. Even though, last I heard, they upped the number of permits by two more, making six permits total to be divided among residents and non-residents. Except for the governor’s free permits awarded to his friends, or so I’ve been told. Regardless, I thought using Park-approved hunters was, if not my preferred answer to the situation, a good fit, or so everybody but the Park’s exalted leaders thought. But even they acquiesced eventually and the hunt (cull) was on.
Initially, there were reported to be around 100 to 150 of those nasty, nefarious goats in the Park. Apparently seed stock for the goat invasion slipped in from Idaho when the Park Service Critter Control Border Patrol wasn’t looking. The authorized hunters have since eliminated over half of the population, but the Park Service maintains that the remainder of the goats, about 50 head, are in country too rugged for hunters to penetrate.
Yeah, right. Most hunters I know would belly-crawl over 50 feet of razor blades to get a shot at a free-ranging mountain goat, no excuses tendered. Recently Jeremy Barnum, the Park’s chief of staff, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the “overwhelming majority” of the goats had been removed, but also that the helicopter culling operation would continue for several more days.
Did you know that taxonomically speaking, those mountain goats aren’t goats. Actually the critters are more closely related to antelope, which is interesting because our antelope, so-called, are technically classed as pronghorns and are more closely related to goats than antelope. But our pronghorns are a unique species of their own and, I suspect, so are the mountain goats. Or so I’ve read.
Regardless, what was the offense these otherwise docile mountain goats committed that doomed them to genocidal assassination? After all, they aren’t even related to brook trout. However, in addition to being in competition with the sheep for living quarters, the Park service maintains the goats are carriers of diseases harmful to sheep. Granted, domestic sheep are known to carry all sorts of harmful diseases that wild sheep haven’t developed any immunity too. But mountain goats? Really?
That said, this is the first time I’ve heard that particular rationale used to eliminate a competing species of wild critter. Frankly it sounds like a contrived excuse for the Park service to use to do what they wanted to do to begin with.
As for competition between the sheep and goats, I’d bet that all of those mountain-climbing tourists anxious to assault the big three cause the sheep more stress and resulting health problems than the goats. Then there are the amateur and professional wildlife photographers and amateur filmmakers, plus the professionals of both stripes. Not to mention the wilderness walkers and backcountry wilderness bums and et al. All of which results in a multitude of rescue parties involved in saving those same tourist-types from their own stupid when they screw up in the backcountry.
All of that exposure to wildlife enthusiasts stresses the population of wild sheep, lowering their immune response systems, according to biologists I’ve talked with over the years, and results eventually in health problems, human-caused. Then there are the trash and fecal matter all of these tourists leave behind, complete with a wondrous assortment of diseases and parasites for the sheep to assimilate. Yes, countrywide, mankind’s sloppy hygiene and toilet practices are becoming epidemic in the few remaining natural portions of our world. Many of these people either don’t know or just don’t care.
You don’t see anyone recommending we send in assault helicopters to thin the tourists out, though, do you?
