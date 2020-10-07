CASPER (AP) – The University of Wyoming has announced that its wrestling program halted activities after the team confirmed six cases of COVID-19.
The university said in a statement that the 31-member team won’t engage in any athletic activities and members are being asked to self-isolate through Oct. 14, including attending classes remotely, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
The announcement came a week after the cheer team stopped activities when three of its 40-member squad tested positive for the virus. The school also closed its law school last month to in-person classes after six students also tested positive for COVID-19.
University officials reported 113 active confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and employees as of last Wednesday. Fourteen cases involved students living on campus. Another 112 people were quarantined for possible exposure.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
