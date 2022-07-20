The higher elevation portion of the Morrison Jeep Trail, Forest System Road 120, which is located on the Beartooth Plateau, typically opens annually on July 16 for motorized use. Following the flood events last month, however, the entire length of this popular road was closed by a Forest Service emergency closure order.
“We had closed Forest System Road, FSR,119 and FSR 120 in response to the damage that had occurred to portions of those roads during the June 13 flooding for public safety and as a measure of resource protection,” said Casey McQuiston, Wapiti, Clarks Fork and Greybull district ranger. “After assessing FSR 120, the Morrison Jeep Trail, we felt like the portion above the gate on Dilworth Bench could safely be opened to allow public access to that area of the Shoshone National Forest.”
Starting July 16, the section of FSR 120 that is located above the gate on Dilworth Bench is open to motorized use. Due to damage on the switchbacks below the gate, the lower elevation portion of FSR 120, as well as the entire length of FSR 119, remain closed by emergency closure order.
For more information, visit the Shoshone National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone), follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.