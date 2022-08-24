For the seniors returning to the Filly swim team this fall, there is one victory they all seem to want to celebrate if possible.
“One thing I think we can really accomplish is winning conference this year,” perennial All-State Filly Tara Joyce said. “I don’t think Cody has ever done that.”
This year’s Fillies squad is large in number at 23, and loaded with freshmen and plenty of returning talent with state finals experience.
Joyce won the 100 and 200 free last year as a junior seemingly with ease, and was part of a 400 free relay team that took third.
The Fillies also return Ellie Ortner and Kelsey Pomajzl from that team.
Ortner made the finals of the 50 free as well, while Pomajzl landed in the finals of the 100 butterfly. They both look for another successful year as juniors.
“We have 10 freshmen this year, and a lot of them have been in the swimming club for quite some time,” coach Emily Swett said. “They already know how I coach and already have that base knowledge so we can just get to work.”
Junior Kelly Joyce found herself in the finals of the 200 IM last season at state and Mahayla Allred made the finals in the 100 breaststroke, as the Fillies finished sixth overall.
Senior Brindi Brittain is also suiting up this year for the Fillies.
One thing the Fillies won’t be lacking in is divers this season.
Divers are lined up to compete with a large contingent of freshmen, as well as returner Hailey Holeman who finished 12th at state last season.
“It was so much fun last year with the team and I just really wanted to come back,” Holeman said. “We have more divers than I’ve ever seen on a team this year and a couple of the freshmen are really good.”
Despite battling some illness, the young team hasn’t wasted much time hitting its stride.
“The freshmen coming in have really good energy and the returners were already awesome,” Tara Joyce said. “Most of the girls have done CKATs this summer and are in great shape.”
One freshmen looking to make an impact is Summer LaVigne.
“Summer already has state qualifying times from eighth grade,” Swett said. “We are expecting good things from her.”
Good things start this Saturday in Lander.
“The first meet is a pentathlon, so I want to be first in that,” Tara Joyce said. “I don’t want to lose the breaststroke, which is my worst. But if I do lose, it will be to my sister. She beat me today.”
That should kick off what looks to be a memorable season.
“The seniors want a conference championship this year, and top three or four finish at state,” Swett said. “I think we have the squad to do it. We have some really great leaders and the attitude is awesome.”
