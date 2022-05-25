Anyone who got the opportunity to check out the varsity Cody Broncs soccer team in action knows there is plenty to look forward to in the future, and after a successful JV season on the pitch, the next few seasons should shape up to be good ones.
The JV Broncs ended the season 7-5-1 and included a signature win that JV coach Ryan Nelson had been looking for since he started coaching.
“I think the highlight of the season was our win against Lander,” Nelson said. “I had never beaten Lander since I started coaching JV and it was good to play an all-around solid game and have the kids really earn that win.”
The Lander varsity team spent a lot of time in the rankings again this season, and the JV team has been known to produce quality players.
“Lander has always had a good team,” Nelson said. “I think the players really enjoyed that win.”
The growth throughout the season was evident in a variety of aspects on the field.
“The ball movement was a huge improvement,” Nelson said. “Players started understanding where they needed to be on the field and we started moving the ball a lot better as the season progressed.”
Sophomore Lukus Morris, who had never played soccer before, made the best of his first season putting the ball in the net for the Broncs. He added some unexpected firepower the Broncs used to their advantage.
“He severely sprained his ankle and was not able to play in the last two games of the season,” Nelson said. “But I really look forward to seeing his progression in the next couple of years.”
Val Payne and Wesley Scott solidified their potential as future starters for the Broncs as midfielders.
Aiden Gallagher ended up as an important addition to an already solid defense.
“Carter Thompson played really well as forward and even got some time in varsity games,” Nelson said. “All in all it was a really fun season and I had a really good time with a bunch of solid players. I am really excited for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.