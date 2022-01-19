Sometime back I came across an Associated Press news story regarding some fossilized footprints estimated to be about 3.7 million years old, discovered in Tanzania. Seems like they’ve been in the lock-up for over 50 years and were initially disregarded by the eminent scientists concerned with such things.
Now, decades later, a new team has re-excavated the footprints, found at a site called Laetoli A and made photos and 3-D scans available for newer researchers to investigate and to continue the debate. The debate centers around whether the footprints are from ancient humans, an early form of primate or some other form of extinct animal. Which, with all charity intended, is what million-year-old humans are. Extinct animals that is. Like constitutional conservatives.
Famed paleontologist Mary Leaky was credited with the initial find, but apparently decided to focus her attention on other fossil footprints that could more clearly be linked to early humans. Those footprints, discovered at a site called Laetoli G, are credited with being the first proof of early humans walking upright.
If I may interject a question here, don’t several species of monkeys and great apes, along with other four-footeds, occasionally walk upright, including bears? As an uneducated rube, I have difficulty understanding how some educated intellectual can claim, with a straight face, that such and such a footprint was made by ancient humans of a type that died off without further traces millions of years ago. I’m afraid my ignorance is showing as much as my patience with what I consider a waste of money concerning our publicly funded and, yes, even privately funded, institutions of higher learning, which are spending millions of dollars chasing frozen footprints around the world
Regardless, and despite the fact that my abilities to absorb intellectual subtleties is severely limited by real-life contingencies, these discoveries must have a real-life value as they continue across the world. That said, Rick Potts, who directs the Smithsonian Institutions Human Origins Project, was quoted as saying, “These footprints have been in the mystery catalog for over 40 years. It’s really an exciting idea to re-exhume them and study them again.” Potts, by the way, is not involved in that research.
But here’s where my curiosity and country-boy attitude rear its ugly head. The why of what has confused these intellectuals for so many decades is that the tracks, “broad footprints with enlarged fifth toes and estimated to be more than 3.7 million years old, don’t closely match anything scientists have elsewhere identified.” The article continues, “They don’t have the right weight or foot movement to be easily identified as human, so other explanations were sought,” including a theory that the prints might have been made by an extinct species of bears.
Don’t these people watch TV or read the overly abundant common literature on the subject? Reams of copy, barrels of ink and literal miles of TV and small screen footage have all been devoted to this very subject by thousands of redneck, uneducated commoners convinced that Bigfoot lives. These much ballyhooed results are the same as the casts of recent footprints left in some remote Oregon forest or photographed on the dry or muddy washes in Australia’s backcountry. Heck, even that dean of naturalists and former president Theodore Roosevelt wrote of the existence of the shadowy phantom of the woods and high mountains way back at the turn of the century.
Still, the debate goes on. Is Bigfoot human, just another primate or possibly even a bear with mutant feet? How about an extra-terrestrial? More importantly, is Bigfoot one word, or two?
Some of the scientists studying this conundrum have concluded that the footprints in the aforementioned article were left by a previously unknown species of a very early human ancestor. Smithsonian’s Potts declared the matter to be a toss-up between an ancient bear or an ancient human, but added that ancient bears maybe walked differently than modern bears. Well, duh.
Is it possible that the critter in question might have had a limp, like from arthritis or rheumatism or even a hip injured in a fight? Maybe lumbago from old age? Besides, how would Bigfoot get from Tanzania to North America in only 3.7 million years? Swim? Canoe or kayak? Floating on a log? Did we have the big oceans back then? Seriously, aside from an educated guess, who really knows what was going on 3.7 million years ago?
Plus, who cares? Someone is going to have to explain to me how whatever happened nearly four million years ago or even 20,000 years ago is relevant to our current lifestyles, disregarding cloned viral diseases from the Jurassic period.
Even then I probably wouldn’t understand the relevancy of any of it. Or why, what with millions going hungry and homeless in our human population, we should be spending millions of dollars looking at several million year old footprints? If that is indeed what they are?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.