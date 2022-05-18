A small but productive group of Meeteetse track and field athletes will head into the 1A state meet in Casper starting Thursday after wrapping up the 1A West Regional meet over the weekend in Shoshoni.
Jaycee Ervin will be one to watch in Casper this weekend.
The junior had already prequalified in the discus and has consistently been beating that prequalifying mark since then. She took first place with a throw of 98 feet, 11 inches and is capable of going longer. That is the second-highest seed in the girls 1A discus.
Senior Kennedi Johnson had her spot already secure at state in the 200 dash and landed second in Shoshoni in 29.38.
She is now qualified in the 100 meter dash and long jump after a successful showing at regionals.
Maylee Potas matched her prequalifying height in the pole vault of 7-06 and should make a strong run at state.
Senior Dace Bennett has made his mark all season long and should turn some heads in his final state meet.
He has the second longest long jump mark in boys 1A and can shred the track in the sprints. He is also qualified in the triple jump.
Freshman Lewis Hasselbacher earned his way to state at regionals in the 100 hurdles in 19.58, while junior Sam Hollinger will get in on the action at state after qualifying in the 300 hurdles in 44.88 for fourth.
Hollinger will also join Bennett, Kiernan Ehrhart and Kalvin Erickson in what should be a competitive, fast 4x100 meter relay.
Erickson also boasts one of the top pole vault seeds in the state and should be battling to the end in that event.
1A West Regional Finals
Girls
100 meter dash - 5. Kennedi Johnson, 14.57.
200 meter dash - 2. Johnson, 29.38.
1600 meter run - 12. Maylee Potas, 7:01.99.
4x100 meter relay - 6. Meeteetse (Potas, Ashlee Allen, Jaycee Ervin, Johnson), 1:00.09.
Long jump - 8. Johnson, 13-3; 12. Potas, 11-6.
Pole vault - 3. Potas, 7-6.
Discus - 1. Jaycee Ervin, 98-11; 18. Jasmine Barnett, 43-00.
Shot put - 9. Ashlee Allen; 10. Ervin, 26-6; 19. Barnett, 19-2.75.
Boys
100 meter dash - 2. Dace Bennett, 11.93.
110 meter hurdles - 5. Lewis Hesselbacher, 19.58.
300 meter hurdles - 4. Sam Hollinger, 44.88.
Long jump - 1. Bennett, 20-9.25; 12. Hesselbacher, 15-3.25.
Triple jump - 3. Kalvin Erickson, 10-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.