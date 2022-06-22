It’s debatable whether or not former Cody distance runner Brody Smith had success competing in college.
While he thinks he didn’t perform to his standards, Smith still holds the mile record at Purdue University, and is in the top three in a couple of other events at the Big 10 school.
He also happens to hold the steeplechase record at Purdue, a feat that helped set the stage at a shot for a coveted spot on the U.S. National steeplechase team.
Smith’s journey from high school distance runner to an opportunity to represent the United States in steeplechase has taken him from coast to coast and finally Eugene, Ore., where he will see how he stacks up against the best steeplechase racers in the country during the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week.
“To make the world championship team I need to finish top three in the final,” Smith said. “I think that’s a possibility. I’m not going to count myself out. I have raced with the guys that I think are going to make the team and I think I can be there.”
After stints running at Utah State University and Purdue, Smith wound up at Syracuse University where he exhausted his NCAA eligibility as he works toward a master’s degree, but continued to train with the team’s cross country coach.
“In big races he didn’t have a lot of success in college,” CHS cross country and long distance coach Maggie Kirkham said. “He was so fixated on doing well for the team it kind of backfired. Now he is running for himself and is more relaxed and having fun. That’s where the mental part of the sport comes into play.”
For anyone not familiar with steeplechase, it happens to be one of the more challenging types of races a runner can tackle.
A chaotic 3,000 meter course features five barriers over 400 meters – 80 meters apart – and one of those barriers is a 12-foot water jump in a tightly packed group of runners jockeying for position and hurdling.
This spring has been distance training for Smith, 80 miles a week running trails, some hurdle work, running the Erie Canal plus two workouts a week on the track for faster, more race-based action.
“I didn’t race a whole lot, and a couple of weeks ago started doing my steeple races,” Smith said. “In my second attempt at a race in New York City I was able to hit the USA qualifying standard.”
The week before he had run at Princeton where he cruised to a personal record that qualified him for the race in New York City. He finished in 8 minutes, 37 seconds, three seconds under the standard.
“I knew there was going to be some fast racers in New York,” Smith said. “There was a guy that runs for Nike and has been the U.S. No. 1 for a few years. There was another guy who has been one of the best for about the last eight years and a French Canadian who is one of the best Canadians right now.”
At just 24 years old and a rookie compared to the rest of the field, he didn’t go into the race with any expectations.
As the field got closer to the finish line, however, Smith’s confidence grew as he kept up with the runners.
“It got further and further in and I was still feeling pretty good,” Smith said. “I was keeping up with the best guys. The last two laps were getting way harder after 2,200 meters, but I was sticking with the three fastest guys in the world.”
Smith tried to catch the Canadian in third as he broke away, and then got even more aggressive as he tried to reel him in.
“In that last 300 meters it was a big effort to get over the barriers,” Smith said. “That last barrier was tense.”
He ended up fourth in a field loaded with experience and skill, finishing the race in 8:28.6. The standard to make the USA championships was 8:28.9.
“I just barely got under, but that is a nine second PR and it’s 15 seconds faster from last year,” Smith said. “It was a huge breakthrough. And the top three runners got paid. If I had known that I would have tried a little harder.”
For a runner who never qualified for an NCAA national meet and never felt like he made that next step in six years of running in college, it’s a leap that has him ranked in the top 10 in the country, and in the top 50 worldwide.
“He was a kid that never liked to lose,” Kirkham said, who also happens to be his mom and his biggest fan. “But I knew a long time ago he had some really good potential. Sometimes it’s not just the athleticism and not just the training, it’s getting that mental part right when you have the physical side down.”
Smith’s qualifying race just happened to take place during the Wyoming state track meet in Casper where Kirkham was trying to coach her team and pay attention to what was going on with Smith back in New York.
“His race was during the boys 4x800 relay at state, so I was on the phone with my husband while he was watching on the computer,” Kirkham said. “I’m in the third row of the bleachers at Kelly Walsh yelling for my boys team when one of my runners passes out 300 meters in.”
It happened to be a runner who is used to passing out, Kirkham said, just usually after the race.
She jumped onto the infield at Kelly Walsh and tended to the runner before she got back to the bleachers and her phone when her husband, Chuck, told her Smith had qualified.
“He was still waiting for me on the phone after all that time,” Kirkham said. “We were just both so excited.”
Smith will have plenty of family support this week in Eugene. Kirkham will fly out to watch the race, and his brother Bailey and sister Riley, both successful runners themselves, will head over from Western Oregon University where they run cross country.
Dad and middle school cross country coach Dick Smith will make the trip as well.
“He is trying to find a way he can wear his old Cody High School uniform while he runs the race,” Dick Smith said. “He doesn’t have anything really official like the other runners, so that would be pretty neat if he qualified to the national team wearing the Cody gear.”
He’s had five weeks of training leading up to Thursday’s preliminaries. Finishing top five in his heat of 12 will land him a spot in the finals on Saturday.
A top three finish in the finals means a spot on the national team.
“I feel like I have an advantage since I am new and haven’t had a whole lot of reps,” Smith said. “I am on the younger end of the guys that are going to be in this race and I am pretty confident I will make the finals. I am treating the prelims like it’s the final, all or nothing.”
He plans to hang around Eugene after the race as well, networking and figuring out some options to make a career out of steeplechase while he can.
“Steeplechase can beat you up,” Smith said. “But this has been just a crazy few weeks. It’s been a real turnaround in my life, but nothing in this sport is guaranteed. Right now I am just doing it because I love it.”
