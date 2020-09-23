The fourth annual Buffalo Bill Cody 10K and half marathon went off without a hitch last weekend despite COVID-19 and, because of such, a lack of marketing took place for the event.
“For a race during Covid it went amazingly well,” race director Janie Schneider said.
One hundred and five participants ran in the races starting in City Park and circumnavigating the Cody area on Saturday. Schneider said race participation was consistent with years past with more people running the half-marathon but fewer in the 10K.
The overall winner of the half marathon was Powell resident Mitch Svaty, finishing in a time of 1:26:03. The top female finisher was Colleen Wachob of Cody, who took fifth overall in 1:41:10.
The winner of the 10K was Kevin Pfefferle of Powell who finished in a time of 42:45, beating the second place finisher by nearly five minutes.
The top female finisher in the 10K was Kim Feiring of Bismarck, N.D., who finished in 48:09.
The oldest and youngest participants on Saturday both ran the half marathon. They were 15-year old Ciarra Anderson of Cody and 75-year old Ellen Agronis of Tulsa, Okla.
Schneider said she was “ecstatic” about the number of first-time runners who entered and was also pleased about the fact about half the attendees came from outside the region, bringing in local tourism dollars for the community.
Also, for the first time in race history, the start and finish lines were located in the grassy center of City Park. Schneider hopes this will be a permanent change.
“I think that worked out really well,” Schneider said. “They finish in the party.”
In the park, vendors sold food and refreshments, and live music and award ceremonies took place in the bandshell.
Temperatures stayed moderate throughout the morning and most of the racers finished before the wind started to pick up on Saturday.
Despite being the race director for four races, Schneider still considers this race the “bread and butter” of her stable of events.
“I want to make it the kind of race I personally would want to sign up for,” she said. “It’s everything combined, a race, an after party. I feel like that’s what Cody needed first. It draws attention to the running community.”
Next on the docket will be the Hunt Trail Race on Oct. 10. The Hunt will have 1-mile, 6-mile and 16-mile trail runs starting from the Cody Archery Range.
Schneider said she is still looking for volunteers for this race and or people who are willing to volunteer for 2021 races. Those interested should email her at info@runcodywy.com.
For more race info visit runcodywy.com/.
Buffalo Bill Cody races
Half marathon
Men
Overall
1. Mitch Svaty, 22, Powell, 1:26:06
2. Zachary Lang, 25, Bismarck, N.D., 1:32:19
3. David Holland, 35, Powell, 1:34:52
4. Iadell Merritt, 47, Powell, 1:35:57
5. Sterling Banks, 17, Cody, 1:48:02
19 and under
1. Sterling Banks
2. Lasterlin Hanway, 18, Cody, 1:57:39
3. Gabe Kast, 17, Cody, 2:13:05
20-29
1. Mitch Svaty
2. Zachary Lang
3. Mitch Espeland, 28, Cody, 1:51:07
30-39
1. David Holland
2. Eric Burns, 32, Lovell, 1:53:16
3. Bradley Lee, 39, Worland, 2:07:43
40-49
1. Iadell Merritt
2. Earl Metlon, 45, Ralston, 1:58:41
3. Brian Lisle, 48, Lewistown, Mont., 2:07:48
50-59
1. Rod Prosceno, 53, Cody, 1:56:46
2. James Bell, 54, Cody, 2:03:00
3. John Cluck, 52, Wathena, Kan., 2:40:48
60-69
1. Jeff Rode, 65, Powell, 1:52:14
2. Mark Vondersaar, 67, Cody, 2:07:07
3. Mark Nelson, 60, Thermopolis, 2:09:26
Women
Overall
1. Colleen Wachob, 39, Cody, 1:41:10
2. Bridgett Stiegemeier, 37, Red Lodge, 1:42:32
3. Maggie Ryan, 21, Thermopolis, 1:50:55
4. Tonya Bennett, 40, Powell, 1:53:36
5. Dani Dooper Wilson, 27, Powell, 1:54:57
19 and under
1. Anna Warner, 18, 3:28:41
2. Ciarra Anderson, 15, 3:28:49
20-29
1. Maggie Ryan
2. Dani Dooper Wilson
3. Kodi Schwarz, 26, Ten Sleep, 1:58:36
30-39
1. Colleen Wachob
2. Brigette Stiegemeier
3. Valerie Baker, 35, Powell, 1:56:07
40-49
1. Tonya Bennett
2. Rinda Eastman, 47, Powell, 1:55:41
3. Molly Moore, 42, West Yellowstone, Mont., 1:56:28
50-59
1. Beth Chance, 52, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2:26:42
2. Kirsten Hendershot, 52, Cody, 3:28:49
60-69
1. Annabel Lombard, 63, Fromburg, Mont., 2:06:34
2. Kerri Kosiak, 60, Bismarck, N.D., 2:50:51
3. Judy Golding, 64, Cody, 3:11:56
70 and over
1. Ellen Agronis, 75, Tulsa Okla., 3:27:53
10K
Men
Overall
1. Kevin Pfefferle, 62, Powell, 42:45
2. Brady Feiring, 30, Bismarck, N.D., 47:23
3. Ron Buck Elk, 46, Hardin, Mont., 51:11
4. Nathan Martin, 26, Vandalia, Ohio, 51:54
5. Leo Wolfson, 29, Cody, 52:26
20-29
1. Nathan Martin
2. Leo Wolfson
30-39
1. Brady Feiring
40-49
1. Ron Buck Elk
2. Charlie Scott, 48, Billings, 1:01:23
3. Matt Hall, 45, Cody, 1:09:59
60-69
1. Kevin Pfefferle
2. John Housel, 67, Cody, 55:09
3. Cliff Hutton, 63, Cody, 59:46
Women
Overall
1. Kim Feiring, 30, Bismarck, N.D., 48:09
2. Michela Morrissey, 23, Cody, 51:30
3. Vanessa Vastyan, 32, Cody, 51:48
4. Karen Hughes, 28, Cody, 56:17
5. Joy McNeil, 48, Cody, 56:22
19 and under
1. Zhane Not Afraid, 18, Crow Agency, Mont., 1:29:22
20-29
1. Michela Morrissey
2. Karen Hughes
3. Alyssa Lempka, 26, Worland, 57:56
30-39
1. Kim Feiring
2. Vanessa Vastyan
3. Arianne Mason, 36, Cody, 1:01:14
40-49
1. Joy McNeil
2. Kanean Windy Boy, 46, Crow Agency, Mont., 1:03:09
3. Amanda McGonagle, 40, Cody, 1:05:09
50-59
1. Joni Keach, 56, Florence, Ala., 1:10:05
2. Lynda Brown, 55, Cody, 1:15:48
3. Nema Alden, 52, Billings, 1:18:03
60-69
1. Cathay Hutton, 60, Cody, 1:05:46
2. Lema Jamieson, 61, Cody, 1:15:28
3. Olivia Ximenes, 66, Cody, 1:33:43
70 and over
1. Nancy Hoffman, 72, Cody, 1:23:42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.