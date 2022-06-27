We are about to turn the corner on the runoff situation. After a pleasant and mild weekend, daytime temperatures are going to spike into the upper 80s and stay there for the rest of this week. These temps will bring one last push for high water on local watersheds in the Big Horn Basin. After that, rivers and streams should begin to drop and clear and, hopefully, fall into shape enough to be fishable in time for the July 1 opening date for the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
Anglers itching to get into the west arm of Buffalo Bill Reservoir still have to wait until July 15 before boats can enter the boundary line set by Rattlesnake and Sheep creeks on the east end of Wapiti Valley. Predicting when Buffalo Bill will settle down and clear up after a heavy snowmelt season is anyone’s guess. Should the North and South forks of the Shoshone clear in the next week or two, that will go a long way in creating a better look and better fishing conditions for Buffalo Bill than what locals and tourists have been seeing the past month.
While we wait for July 1 and the celebration of this year’s Fourth of July, I am happy to report there are waters that have finished with runoff. The streams draining the Bighorn Mountains are in very good shape. Anglers have been out in force on the North and South Tongue near Burgess Junction. Shell, Tensleep, Crazy Woman and Clear creeks are also in fine shape. All listed have been fishing great to dry flies, wet flies, hardware and bait. Anglers should note the North Fork is fly-and-lure only in the long meadows west of Burgess Junction on the road to Lovell.
The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone and its tributaries were still high and off color at the end of this past week. Given the amount of snow left in the Beartooth Mountains, Dead Indian, Sunlight, Crandall and the upper Clarks Fork will probably not be fishable until after the Independence Day holiday. Island Lake, Long Lake and the other higher elevation lakes should begin to lose their ice with the increase in warm temperatures the rest of this week.
The lower Shoshone River will remain high and blown-out until the BuRec decides it has spilled enough water or until Buffalo Bill clears. In past years when the runoff has been substantial and the spillway has been opened to keep Buffalo Bill from topping the dam, the lower Shoshone usually doesn’t clear up until late July. After last year’s clear water and excellent flows on the lower Shoshone, it is a bitter pill to swallow to see it look as it does right now. Let’s hope it clears much sooner than expected. The “Low Sho” is a great tailwater and rivals its more fabled cousin the Big Horn and Wind rivers at the southern end of the Big Horn Basin.
I encourage everyone to enjoy the festivities and celebration coming up at the end of this week. Please remember to check the expiration date on your Wyoming resident or nonresident fishing licenses so you know you are legal now that summer officially arrived June 20. Remember when celebrating that driving, fishing or boating do not mix well with alcohol. If you plan on imbibing also plan on staying home or in camp until you have sobered up. Have a fun, but safe, Fourth of July. May God bless the USA.
