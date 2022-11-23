In the past few seasons, Filly Ally Boysen has emerged as a dominant presence on the soccer field.
Recently, the state’s reigning Underclassman of the Year committed to taking her talent to the next level, signing to play for the University of Wyoming next year.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge because I know it’s going be really hard, but I’m super excited for all the new information that I’m going to learn and how I’m going to be able to like develop as a person and a player,” she said.
Boysen looked at a couple of different schools, but knew if she got an offer from Wyoming she’d likely take it. She made her official visit at the end of the summer. After meetings with the coaches and other athletes on the team, it didn’t take long to decide.
“I knew that it would be fun to go there,” she said. “After I met like the coaching staff, I knew that’s just where I wanted to play.”
The senior has also played basketball all four years at CHS and swam her freshman and sophomore years, but said soccer is the sport she enjoys the most.
“I’ve always just wanted to go out and play,” she said. “I have the most fun doing it and really any time I play it I’m just happy. That’s why I chose to focus on that and put my time into it.”
Cody girls soccer coach Marian Miears said Boysen has an uncanny ability to see the field and can slot in at almost any position.
“Ally will be successful in college because she has the grit and determination to go hard all the time,” she added. “She is a team player and she understands how to win. She never gives up and she has that willpower to push through hard circumstances.”
Boysen will join a Cowgirls team that’s coming off one of its best seasons in recent history.
“We are thrilled to be adding Ally Boysen to our incoming 2023 class,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said. “She is such a great human but also a competitive athlete. She will add size, strength and power to our front line as a true stand-up target forward. What Ally brings will allow our forward group to be a little more dynamic and give us a different look.
“We are also always excited to be able to add talent to our roster from here in Wyoming and look forward to watching Ally represent her home state.”
Picked ninth in the preseason Mountain West Coaches Poll, the Cowgirls tied for first for the Mountain West Conference regular-season crown.
Wyoming finishing first in the final 2022 standings is the best single-season improvement in league history. The Cowgirls were 4-7-0 in conference play in 2021 and 6-3-1 in 2022. They finished second in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
“Their program is amazing,” Boysen said. “They were ranked first going into the tournament and got second, which just goes to show just how hard they work. I really like everything that they stand for. It’s a lot of what I stand for.”
She began playing soccer at a young age, following her older sister into the sport.
“I was always playing with her or my parents,” she said. “My dad always loved soccer, so I always played with him. But sports were always just a big thing for my family.”
She moved from the rec league to Yellowstone Fire, winning “two or three” state titles during her time in the competitive league.
“We were actually a pretty good little Fire team,” she said. “That’s probably some of the most fun I’ve ever had, just playing on the Yellowstone Fire with all my friends.”
Boysen’s first high school soccer season ended before it began due to Covid, but she had 12 goals her sophomore year and also earned All-State honors. As a team, the Fillies finished second to Lander.
Her junior year, Boysen stepped into a captain role, finished with 19 goals and was also named All-State. In a rematch with Lander, this time the Fillies won the state title.
“It was definitely a goal to win,” she said. “We lost in basketball twice and then we lost in soccer, so we were not losing. It was a whole new type of motivation last season, and it just felt so good to finally like come up with a win.”
While defending the team title this season is a main goal, individually Boysen said she hopes to be more involved on the field where she’s needed whether on offense or defense.
“I just want be able to control the ball throughout the midfield a little bit more and I definitely think scoring is a big one because I just want to be able to put some in and just help the team in that way,” she said. “Otherwise, I would just like to have fun for the last year with my friends and just put everything out there with them.”
Boysen is undecided on what she plans to study at UW.
