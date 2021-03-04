The Cody boys traveled to Riverton Thursday to play for a spot in the state basketball tournament. Facing Rock Springs, a team they beat three weeks prior, the Broncs fell, 32-26.
Just as it has in both contests between these teams earlier this season, the game started on skates, with neither team able to get shots to drop. Defensive pressure by both teams caused turnovers and gave the Broncs and Tigers plenty of fast break opportunities, but better transition defense made it so nothing would fall.
The Tigers broke out of their shooting slump well before the Broncs, running up a 10-1 lead in the first quarter. The Broncs’ lone point came on a Nic Talich free throw with 2 minutes to play in the frame. The Broncs did not drop in a field goal until the second quarter, when Cody Phillips hit a side-step 3-pointer two minutes into the period. Despite a poor shooting performance in the first half, the Broncs were down by just nine points when they hit the locker room.
Phillips sparked the offense in the third quarter, scoring five points to lead his team on a 12-6 run in the period. For one possession in the third, the Broncs even took the lead, but it wasn’t enough. The Tigers scored just nine points in the final quarter to give them the win and earn a trip to Casper.
Phillips led all scorers in the game with eight points. Pryor added seven and Luke Talich had five points and seven rebounds.
The Broncs finish the season with a final record of 4-15.
