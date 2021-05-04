The Cody Fillies had no trouble on the road Tuesday afternoon, beating Worland 17-3.
Violet Wollschlager led the team going 3-4 at bat with four RBIs and a double. Her sister Ava Wollschlager went 3-3 with three RBIs and a triple.
The game was 2-0 Fillies until the third inning when No. 4 Cody (9-1, 6-1 West) came alive with seven runs. They followed that up with eight more runs in the fourth for a 17-0 lead.
Ellie Ungrund made it 5-0 when she tripled to right and drove in two runners. Later in the inning Violet Wollschlager doubled, scoring Laura Phillips, Jayma Tuttle and Gabi Lee.
In the fourth Ava Wollschlager got her triple to left, scoring Ally Schroeder.
Ungrund had a solid game on the mound for Cody, fanning eight batters and only allowing four hits and three earned runs.
Cody will return to action 3 p.m. Friday against No. 1 Kelly Walsh (8-1, 6-0 West) for a rematch from last weekend, and then will play Natrona (4-5, 3-3 West) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.