With leagues in full swing Monday nights at Super Bowl, local bowler Phoenix Heath is confident his experience at one of the biggest tournaments in the country will pay dividends.
“I definitely learned a lot,” Heath said. “It was a lot different bowling on those pro-style oil patterns than local houses. It was much harder.”
Heath and cousin Carson Heath took their skills from Cody to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 2021 Junior Gold Championships, the biggest youth bowling tournament of the year, last July.
More than 3,500 young bowlers competed across six bowling centers in the city. More than 1,100 were in Carson’s division alone.
And although a youth bowler with a 205 average might harbor hopes of maybe winning the whole thing, Carson Heath, despite his staggering average, said his main objective was just having fun and meeting people.
“I started a goal to meet someone from all 50 states,” Carson said. “I ended up falling four short, but I did end up meeting someone from Puerto Rico.”
After practice rounds and qualifying rounds against bowlers racking up games as high as 299, it was enough to simply enjoy the moment and soak up the atmosphere.
“Most of those kids there are bowling year-round and at big tournaments like that a lot,” Carson said. “I didn’t end up qualifying, but did end up bowling a 236. It was a tough tournament to say the least.”
Some 31 bowlers competing from Wyoming, beating the previous state record of 18.
Bowlers qualified at various tournaments across the state throughout the year.
Carson ended up finishing in the top half of his division in his final year of youth bowling. Phoenix will look to compete in more state and local tournaments. After the tournament and a few practice games, his average will no doubt start to peak.
“It was bowling a lot of games, probably around 30 in the days we were there,” Phoenix said. “But it was just nice spending time with my family and cousin and exploring a new city. But I’m definitely seeing my game improve and am ready for leagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.