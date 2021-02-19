The Cody boys basketball team couldn’t do it twice, falling 67-39 on Friday at Natrona, the team that the Broncs had defeated earlier in the season for their only 4A Northwest win.
Luke Talich led the Broncs with 16 points in the loss, Camden Niemann added eight, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Tristan Dollard scored seven.
Cody (3-13, 1-3) couldn’t keep Natrona from scoring early in the first, with the hosts ahead 12-2 before Talich sank a pair of free throws to get it back to single digits. Natrona (5-10, 1-3) couldn’t be contained for long, going on another spurt of scoring late in the quarter as Natrona’s Ryan Swan tallied 11 points in the first.
Tristan Dollard tried to change the momentum to start the second quarter, getting an early score to cut the lead to 20-8. After a Natrona bucket, Niemann sank a corner trey to cut the lead to 11 at 22-11, but the hosts responded with a 9-0 run to go ahead by 20. Talich stopped the run with a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 31-13. After another Cody free throw, Natrona led 31-14 at the half.
Talich kept leading the Broncs early in the third with another score to make it 34-16, but on defense Cody couldn’t stop Natrona as the Mustangs scored the next 13 consecutive points to take a commanding lead. Dollard stopped the run when he sank a layup despite contact with 2:30 to go, but Natrona responded and led 52-24 after three.
Cody couldn’t get it closer but Talich kept it up late into the fourth, sinking a finger roll before Cody’s starters gave way to younger players to finish the game.
