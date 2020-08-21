In a repeat of Week 1, the Cody High School golf team finished second to Worland on Thursday-Friday in Worland.
Junior Hunter Hall led the way with a 161 over the two days, breaking through for a 78 on Friday.
“This was a good one,” coach Jacob Kraft said, “but Worland is head and shoulders above everybody else in 3A in the area.
“Now it’s a four-week sprint.”
The Warriors finished with 602 strokes to 674 for Cody. Thermopolis finished third with a 698.
Kraft said the Broncs are solidly in the group of second-best 3A teams in the region and the team’s top golfers have been fairly consistent through two weeks.
Three Cody golfers made the top 10. Hall finished seventh overall (83-78), Carter Schutzman eighth (81-85) and Logan Schutzman 10th (82-87).
Hudson Oelschlager was the fourth Cody golfer, carding an 87-91.
Carter Schutzman saw Worland as a good test.
“It’s a short course,” he said. “The only thing I don’t like about it is a lot of trees, but it’s fun.”
Matthew Pratt scored a 100-109 to round out Cody’s top five.
Kraft said he’s been pleased with the commitment of his golfers early in the season.
“The varsity played over the weekend,” he said. “I’m proud of that. They’re getting out there, putting the time in.”
Cody’s JV team was led by Peter Pratt (92-98), followed by Val Payne (96-97), Bridger Hult (101-94), Bradley Fick (106-104) and Bradley Johnston (103-111).
