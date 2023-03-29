The Valor Gymnastics team of Cody made history March 18-19 at the state meet in Sheridan, with two athletes qualifying for regionals, plus a top-three finish for the level 3 gymnasts.
Oaklee Smith (level 6) and Paige Sanders (level 7) each qualified for the regional meet in Little Rock, Ark., on April 28-30.
An all-around first-place score of 34.450 for Nora Gaspers helped the level 3 gymnasts to a third-place team finish, the first time a Cody team has placed in the top three at state.
“We have never had any gymnast go to regionals,” coach Katie Dallman said. “It is a huge accomplishment for not only the girls, but our community in general. Oaklee and Paige placed in the top 10 and top 13 and will be joining the state team to represent Wyoming at the regional level. They deserve a lot of recognition.”
Smith finished fifth with an all-around score of 35.650.
Sanders finished fifth with an all-around score of 34.550.
Both scores qualified them for regionals.
Each Valor gymnast competed in all events including vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.
Gaspers had some help from her level 3 teammates on their way to a third place finish.
Brittany Marchese landed second with an all-round of 35.225.
Ashlyn Brice scored a 32.1 for seventh.
Raegan Pond ended up with a 32.075 for eighth.
Harper Tatom finished with a 31.925 for ninth.
Annabelle Young’s 31.0 landed her 10th.
Bostyn Richardson and Jillian Wipf also helped the level 3 team to its best finish ever.
“This was another huge accomplishment for these girls, and I couldn’t be more happy for them,” Dallman said. “This is the first time we have placed in the top three as a team at state. They have worked so hard and have really come together as a team to be able to get it done.”
The state meet started Saturday, March 18, with a second-place finish from Autumn Kleindeldt (36.225) and fifth place finish from Jayden Dallman (33.475) at level 4. And Kara Sanders landed fourth in level 5 with an all-around score of 33.4.
“I really appreciate how hard these girls have worked and look forward to watching them grow into competitive and strong young ladies,” Dallman said.
On Sunday, Valor featured four gymnasts at level 2.
Teagan Gillett landed second with a 35.650. Cheyenne Leonard ended up sixth with a 35.175.
Alli Clause and Carly Asay both finished seventh in their respective age groups. Clause scored a 34.375 and Asay a 34.075
The Valor team will take a short break before getting back into the gym to start their summer conditioning program and begin learning skills for next season.
“We have had a really great season, and I am so proud of these girls,” Dallman said. “They have worked so hard with the countless hours put into the gym. I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and I am excited to see what our next season will bring.”
The Valor team, also coached by Kassie Smith and Emily Young, is made of athletes from Cody, Powell and surrounding communities and welcomes anyone for team tryouts in early May for next season.
Anyone interested in contributing to offset some of the expenses for Sanders’ and Smith’s trip to Arkansas can contact the Valor office as well.
