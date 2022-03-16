I think it was Albert Einstein who opined that there are only two things in our world that are infinite: the universe and human stupidity. He also added that he wasn’t too certain about including the universe in that statement. That said, the following column is ripped from the headlines or, actually, based a news story by one Eli Francovich who writes for the Spokesman-Review.
Francovich’s story was a tale of well meaning, but ignorant, animal lovers and two dead moose, a cow and her yearling calf. The animals expired midwinter in Mary Franzel’s backyard – literally. The mother moose died propped up against Mary’s bedroom wall and window and the calf starved to death somewhat later. Apparently Idaho’s wildlife caretakers aren’t interested in trying to save a dying orphaned moose calf.
Two items of note occur to me here. Since this happened in Idaho, their wildlife regs must be different than ours, especially regarding the feeding of wild animals, or the handling of wildlife living in your backyard, more especially dead ones. Mary had to call in a friend, who is a wolf trapper, to haul the large carcass away. Apparently he decided he could use it for trap bait. Those are all, I believe, no-nos of major magnitude in our state. Pretty sure you’d be cited for doing that here, but I could be wrong. What say you, Wyoming Game and Fish?
Next is the feeding wild animals during winter thing, very strongly frowned upon in Wyoming and with good reason. Ungulates, like deer, moose and elk, which are all of the deer-type critters, have evolved over eons to eat certain foods during the different seasons. The bacteria in their gut, unlike the bacteria in yours, is specialized according to the herbage presented to it. For example, you can eat potatoes and steak together, any time of the year. No problem except paying for it. To my knowledge, ungulates can’t eat, say, fresh greens in the dead of winter. The bacteria in their gut can’t digest it. They can literally starve with a full stomach.
During the summers, with fresh green sprouts emerging in late March and their systems re-learning to re-grow the bacteria in their gut that allows them to eat such rich food, this is what they eat. During the winters they exist on cured grass and forbs and woody browse, like cottonwood bark or willow stems – or sagebrush.
Come winter, with ungulates like deer, moose and elk, certain bacteria in their gut die off and their digestive process slows way down. When moose and other ungulates browse in the winter, they’re mostly just filling their gut with woody material that has a low food value. This is how they evolved to handle harsh winters.
If you’ve been paying attention in the backwoods, come spring for a couple of weeks most of the deer and elk droppings are runny puddles of crap. This is when stress on the bush folk is most extreme and their gut bacteria is still trying to switch programming to digest richer, fresher foods. Until their gut catches up, it just runs through them like crap through a goose.
What screws up the process is when well-meaning but stupid animal lovers feed them a carbohydrate-rich diet during the winter. The unprocessed carbs ferment in their gut, kind of like a moonshiner’s mash, which, in the critter’s gut, leads to massive quantities of acids being produced. Those acids damage the rumen and eventually the animal, while appearing to be in good health, dies. Starving to death with a full stomach, so to speak.
Quantifying how many ungulates die each year from this “over-feeding” condition is impossible to determine as many wild animals simply wander back into the woods to die where natures’ cleanup crews handle the problem. In nature, nothing goes to waste. Humans, in their arrogance and vanity, think that because they didn’t utilize the resource materials in question, that they are wasted. Not so. To paraphrase Clint Eastwood in “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” bugs and birds have to eat too.
Why some folks get confused over this feeding in winter thing seems logical to me. After all, Disney and television documentaries don’t approach the subject, wanting viewers and supporters to believe all of these critters live in a veritable fantasy land, like feral horses on the BLM. Indeed, the critters look like they’re in good shape and they keep eating the goodies, until they don’t.
Then there’s the contradiction of state-sanctioned winter feeding for the elk and other trophy class critters, like on the reserve south of Jackson where hundreds, if not thousands, of elk are fed hay during winter. There are several of these feeder stations around the state or so I’ve been told. Easy to wonder why you can’t feed wild critters when the Red Shirts are doing it.
Plus you have the farmers and ranch folks constantly complaining about the critters eating their hay piles and such, especially during extreme weather. So it’s easy to see where well-meaning folks could get confused.
What’s the difference? Is there a secret formula that the state biologists concoct to feed the wild critters? I don’t know and apparently, due to a dearth of information forthcoming from our wildlife authorities, the exact feed composition is a state secret. I suspect it’s plain old cured grass hay or cubes, but I’ve been wrong before. I do know some elk herds live on the algae they scrape off rocks in the winter, so maybe some of that is added to the mix?
Unfortunately, the beneficiaries of all of this ignorance and good intentions are the wild critters and the bushfolk. The magpies like it though. And just to illustrates how self-centered our human race is, I recently read an article about an effort to make certain portions of a western Wyoming mountain range, one which was valued winter range for a herd of bighorn sheep that are having problems holding their own, population-wise, off limits for public recreation during the winter. Studies have proven that even occasional recreational users in bighorn sheep range disturb the vitality of the herd and they leave to find a quieter clime. Unfortunately, those remaining quiet spots aren’t even close to desirable for winter range and the sheep die off as a result.
The effort was defeated by a group of arrogant, selfish, self-serving people comprised mainly of ATV users who felt their elitist recreational privileges transcended the right of those bighorn sheep to have a bit of privacy and quiet during the winter so that they could survive. I could go into the chutzpah required to be in that group, but I believe that Einstein already covered that.
Sometimes I’m not so very proud of our species.
(1) comment
I am Mary Franzel - the person who ended up with the moose dead in my yard.
To make it crystal clear - I do NOT feed wildlife. Ever. I haze deer and moose (I have yet to have an elk) in attempts to make them leery of humans but it's a losing battle. I throw kindling (what I can grab) at them & they walk over & try to EAT it. Clearly so used to getting tossed food. It infuriates me.
Idaho Fish & Game strongly discourages the feeding of wildlife. This is one of many press releases:
https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/feeding-deer-and-elk-town-does-more-harm-good
While I wish Idaho would follow other states & make it illegal - seems a bit ingenious to criticize Idaho when it is not illegal in your state of Wyoming.
According to wildlife biologists, both moose died from acidosis. They were healthy, behaving normally in days prior to their death, with good coats (few if any ticks) and good weight (thus brain worm & chronic wasting ruled out). Some people might miss the point that they did not die from "starvation" in the sense they didn't have enough food. This has not been a harsh winter. But they could not absorb the food they were eating.
Doing a necropsy would have been very expensive & ruling out other causes was pretty easy. Of course the conclusion isn't 100% but darn close. They felt the money could be better spent on many other projects in our state.
The trappers that took both moose hauled the carcasses up with snowmobiles on FS roads - many miles away from civilization - and left them. They did not 'bait' traps with them. Lots of wildlife survived a few more weeks because of the trapper's willingness to help. What a waste it would've been to take the bodies to a landfill. Sadly I could not locate anyone who was able to salvage the meat quickly enough.
The trappers themselves are conscientious & honest. They follow the regulations. While I am not a trapper, they have just as much right to use public lands legally as I do. Fish & Game was aware of what they did & it was completely legal.
I live in a neighborhood of ~ 100 homes all on 5 acres backed up to over a 1.5 million acres of National Forest. Aprx. 1/3 of the homes feed deer. They believe they are helping. They love watching them. Idaho Fish & Game constantly begs people to not feed them.
2 of my neighbors have lost dogs in the past 5 years to lions who are attracted to the stupid tame deer. Funny thing is - people feel that is sad but a risk given that we live close to wilderness. There is no connect to predators following prey. Feed deer from your hand & they become fearless. I live in a lion buffet.
Another issue you didn't mention is that feeding congregates animals in a small area & spreads disease rapidly. Idaho has now documented Chronic Wasting Disease. Eating in small feed buckets will spread it like wildfire.
It is VERY frustrating - people only believe what they want to be true. They haven't seen dead ungulates so it doesn't happen. A neighbor said they "heard" the moose got into my barn & ate my horse grain & that's why they died. Nope. Totally false but it makes them feel better thinking THEIR corn didn't kill them. Heck, Walmart sells "Deer Feed" - so it must be okay, right? We don't want no more pesky gubernment regulations by golly.
But then I live in an area that does not believe scientists. They do their own "resurch".
I am right there with you - so disgusted by so much of humanity.
Thank you for trying to spread the word. I accept that I live in what was historically their habitat (our 'hood was divided up & sold 30+ yrs. ago with next to no new construction in the past 10+ yrs.)
A side note - mama was against the back of my house - not my bedroom (??!!) and baby died 5 days later about 75' from mama. There was really no option to relocate baby, who weighed ~ 400 lbs anywhere in the winter. Where ever they released him he would have been too close to humans & come back quickly. (Snow covering FS roads now, where release in the summer would've had a chance of success). The hope was that baby would leave but since mama taught him how tasty corn & fruit is, that was unlikely. I hazed him the best I could whenever I saw him. Obviously it didn't work. People killed these two healthy moose.
Since this incident I have seen 3 different moose on my property. Who knows if they, too, are dead somewhere now.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.