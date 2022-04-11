The Cody freshman boys basketball team started out with a handful of consecutive victories and finished the season with some standout wins.
“We started out undefeated and lost a couple of players to the JV team and had to kind of recover after that,” coach Mike Thompson said. “But these were a great group of young men who represented Cody very well.”
Before moving up to JV and getting varsity time, Chase Hatch poured in 46 points in a 64-46 win over Worland early in the season.
“It wasn’t a selfish 46 either,” Thompson said. “He rebounded, made his free throws and got some steals. It was a great performance.”
In a big win over Jackson, Trevor Spomer hit a shot at the buzzer to help the Broncs to a 46-45 victory.
In the annual freshman tournament in Worland, the Broncs dropped games to Worland and Burlington before rebounding to make the championship game, playing six games in one day.
Cody beat Lander, then beat Worland and Burlington to face Buffalo in the title game.
“Bob Booth went down with a broken leg in the Burlington game and it took a while for the kids to get over that, and when they did they responded really well,” Thompson said.
