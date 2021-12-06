With favorable temperatures and snowmaking efforts this week, Red Lodge Mountain opened for the season Nov. 27.
Last weekend the mountain received more fresh snow.
“While the start of the winter season has been abnormally dry, thanks to the effort of our mountain operations teams we are pleased to open as scheduled on limited terrain.” said Jeff Schmidt, Red Lodge Mountain’s general manager.
A total of three runs plus the learning area were initially slated to be open and accessible from the Triple Chair and the Magic Carpet with early season conditions.
“Our snowmaking and grooming teams will be working hard over the next week to allow us to open more terrain,” Schmidt said. “Please check our snow report for updates.”
Uphill travel is prohibited until snowmaking has been completed.
Visit redlodgemountain.com for lift ticket prices and availability.
Food service for opening weekend will be available in the Main Lodge and at the Bierstube.
