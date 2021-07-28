Lynn Smith, a breakaway roper and college rodeo coach from Elfrida, Ariz., stops at the Cody Nite Rodeo to compete and train a young horse. The Cody Enterprise sat down with her recently to chat about her experience.
Cody Enterprise: What brings you to the Cody Nite Rodeo?
Lynn Smith: I’m actually going to a lot of pro rodeos this summer and I had three days of downtime and I have a young horse so I figured I’d take him to the nite show and try and get him seasoned and get him ready for that next step in a couple of years.
CE: How long have you been competing in rodeo?
LS: Since I was 15. So let’s just say it’s been a long time.
CE: What made you want to get into rodeo?
LS: Because I didn’t want to be a dairy farmer. I grew up on a dairy farm so this was kinda my option out.
CE: What would you consider your greatest accomplishment in rodeo?
LS: I won the college finals goat tying, the breakaway and all-around all in one year for the national title. I’ve been coaching for the past 20-something years at the college level. We’ve had a lot of competitive teams. This year we had a girl win the national title in the goat tying and the all-around and two other girls placed third, so that’s been fun to watch.
CE: What is some advice you would give to your students?
LS: I always want to say you don’t want to have any regrets in life. So if you’re given an opportunity you should take the chance and give it a try. There’s no guarantee you’re going to be successful, but you don’t know until you try.
CE: What do you do to prepare before you compete?
LS: Practice a lot. I spend a lot of time on our horses. All of our horses, we’ve either raised them or we’ve gotten them at a young age. We spend a lot of time with them getting them ready.
CE: Do you have a favorite rodeo memory?
LS: Golly, not on the spot. Honestly there’s so many things that are neat and unique and as I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to enjoy every moment because there’s going to be a day that I’m not going to be able to do this anymore. I want to enjoy the ups and the downs and the whole process of it. It’s not just about when you win, there’s always little victories along the way to celebrate too.
CE: How does the Cody Nite Rodeo compare to other rodeos you’ve been to?
LS: The crowd here is fantastic and that’s really a unique thing. That’s why I like bringing a young horse here because the touristy crowd is always super-jazzed up. If he can make it through the Cody Nite Rodeo, he can make it anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.