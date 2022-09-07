Needless to say, after Cody’s 49-0 demolishing of Riverton at home Friday night, the football team will more than likely retain its No. 1 ranking, and it probably won’t damper any expectations of a third consecutive state title.
The Broncs did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted against the Wolverines, and had basically put things away in the first quarter when they took a 28-0 lead into the second.
“I was really pleased,” coach Matt McFadden said. “We wanted to start fast on both sides of the ball, and we did.”
The Broncs marched down the field with ease on their opening drive, capped by a 10-yard Jack Schroeder touchdown run to make it 7-0.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, Cody again ran over, around and through the Wolverine defense as Schroeder punched in his second TD of the quarter.
Everything was working offensively whether it was runs up the middle, around the edge or quick passes.
The defensive line completely suffocated the Wolverine offense as they tested the middle to no avail, and the speedy backers didn’t let any Riverton rusher get around the corners.
“We were just being aggressive,” senior Trey Thomasson said. “As fast as we are, we just need to be aggressive against any team and that combination will work out wonderfully.”
Quarterback Luke Talich reeled off a pair of runs for touchdowns, each over 40 yards, the second a pitch he took that started down the left sideline and ended up all the way across the field in the left corner of the end zone for a score that made it 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Matt Nelson capped off a stellar first half with a blazing 73-yard run to make it 35-0 Broncs heading into halftime.
“I was really pleased with our tempo,” McFadden said. “We played a lot of kids, I think everyone on the sidelines, and I was pleased with whoever came in. We kept the execution up, kept the standard high and had good balance.”
The Broncs finished the game with 387 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
Nelson led the way with 126 yards on five carries.
Talich finished with 105 yards on five carries. He was also 7 of 11 through air for 94 yards.
Maddox Ball came off the bench and tossed a touchdown pass to Dominic Phillips for 10 yards in the second half.
Cody also added a defensive score as Talich blitzed untouched to force a fumble on a sack that was recovered by Warren Sorenson for the score.
The Broncs racked up six sacks on the night by six different players.
Senior Remy Broussard was just one of a number of weapons in the backfield on offense, and finished with a pair of tackles and one of those sacks.
“I think we just have a lot of guys who want to win,” Broussard said. “They like winning and they have bought into the Cody Bronc culture. When you have a lot of guys like that, things just fall into place.”
Grayson Beaudrie led the defense with four tackles – two tackles for loss – and a sack.
Grady McCarten finished with a sack and fumble recovery.
Jace Grant added four tackles and two tackles for loss in a dominant defensive effort for the Broncs.
“I had seen us execute well in practice and in Douglas during the scrimmage,” McFadden said. “But it’s different putting it all together in a game for four quarters. I am pleased with this whole team win.”
The Broncs may need to put everything together for four quarters at home on Friday night against Worland.
The Warriors are coming off a convincing 28-7 over Powell last week and look to be much improved from last year.
“Worland should be a lot of fun,” Thomasson said. “They look like they might be pretty good and I hope they are. We could use the competition.”
