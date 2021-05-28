Cody High School athletes were honored during Athletic Awards Night on May 25.
The following are Cody’s fall, winter and spring award winners.
Cross Country
MVP – Riley Smith.
MVP – Wyatt Becker.
Most Improved – Ava Stafford.
Most Improved – Noah Vogt.
Rookie of the Year – Keara Jackson.
Rookie of the Year – Charles Hulbert
Spirit of the Filly – Ashton Powell.
Spirit of the Bronc – Marshall Brookins.
Football
Gold Standard Value Award – Nicolas Talich
Teammate Award – Jace Grant
Captains – Nicolas Talich, Cody Phillips, Caleb Pryor and Keaton Stone.
Golf
MVP – Hunter Hall.
Most Improved – Carter Schutzman.
Rookie of the Year – Bridger Hult.
Spirit of the Bronc – Bradley Fick.
Filly Swimming
MVP – Tara Joyce.
Most Improved – Clara Christensen.
Rookie of the Year – Kelsey Pomajzl.
Liz Weed Spirit Award – Emma Cook.
Tennis
MVP – Raegen Staggs.
MVP – Cody Champlin.
Most Improved – Sage Crofts.
Most Improved – C.J. Dominick.
Rookie of the Year – Hudson Selk.
Rookie of the Year – C.J. Dominick.
Spirit of the Filly – Tashi Mathuin.
Spirit of the Bronc – Mitchell Schwab.
Volleyball
MVP - Molly Hays.
Most Improved – Lake Harrison.
Rookie of the Year – Gillian Growney.
Spirit of the Filly – Brittan Bower.
Alpine Ski
MVP – Nicole Wagler.
MVP – David Reed.
Most Improved - Aspen Kalkowski.
Most Improved – Maddox Growney.
Rookie of the Year – Allie Broussard.
Rookie of the Year – Logan Ross.
Spirit of the Filly – Gillian Growney.
Spirit of the Bronc – Jasper Crofts.
Bronc Basketball
MVP – Lucas Talich.
Most Improved – Tristan Dollard.
Rookie of the Year – Robby Porter.
Spirit of the Bronc – Nicolas Talich.
Filly Basketball
MVP – Molly Hays.
Most Improved – Isabelle Radakovich.
Rookie of the Year – Molly Hays.
Spirit of the Filly – Reece Niemann.
Cheerleading
MVP – Leiawna Varian.
Most Improved – Rachel Bruce.
Rookie of the Year – Danielle Lipe.
Spirit of the Filly – Alexandra Wilkins.
Bronc Swimming
MVP – Joseph Killpack.
Most Improved – Jonah Woods.
Rookie of the Year – William Law.
Pat Weisbeck Inspirational Swimmer – Ethan Hope.
Indoor Track
Outstanding Performer – Grace Shaffer.
Outstanding Performer – Kinsie Reed.
Nordic Ski
MVP – Elisa Wachob.
MVP – Marshall Brookins.
Most Improved – Hayden Campbell.
Rookie of the Year – Liberty Laing.
Spirit of the Bronc – Marshall Brookins.
Wrestling
MVP – Jackson Wood.
Most Improved – Collin Lindemann.
Rookie of the Year – Ty Peterson.
Spirit of the Bronc – Keaton Stone.
Filly Soccer
MVP – Autumn Wilson.
Most Improved – Brittan Bower.
Rookie of the Year – Molly Hays.
Spirit of the Filly – Brylee Allred.
Bronc Soccer
MVP – C.J. Dominick.
Most Improved – Keaton Stone.
Rookie of the Year – Colby Balyo.
Spirit of the Bronc – Wyatt Becker.
Filly Softball
MVP – Emily Egger.
Most Improved – Hailee Hansen.
Rookie of the Year – Violet Wollschlager.
Spirit of the Filly – Allyson Schroeder.
Outdoor Track
Outstanding Performer – Grace Shaffer.
Outstanding Performer – Holly Spiering.
Outstanding Performer – Lake Harrison.
Outstanding Performer – Ada Nelson.
Outstanding Performer – Elaine Seibert.
Outstanding Performer – Hayley Pearson-Horner.
Outstanding Performer – Lucas Talich.
Outstanding Performer – Nicolas Talich.
Outstanding Performer – Dillon Brost.
Outstanding Performer – Blake Beardall.
Senior Awards
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Male Athlete – Nicolas Talich.
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Female Athlete – Grace Shaffer.
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Female Athlete – Torrie Schutzman.
Mick Barrus Award Senior Female Athlete with the Most Desire – Nicole Wagler.
Mick Barrus Award Senior Male Athlete with the Most Desire – Keaton Stone.
Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Filly Award – Summer Holeman.
Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Bronc Award – Reese Ward.
Sweitzer Award Outstanding Academic Athlete – Caleb Pryor.
Margaret Martin Award – Grace Shaffer.
Margaret Martin Award – Nicolas Talich.
