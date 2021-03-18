It’s her final season of track and field, so Elaine Seibert decided to take a crack at an event she’s never tried before – pole vault.
“I kind of wanted to try something new my senior year,” she said.
Of course, the CHS senior will still be relied upon as a key runner in the sprints and relays that she’s been consistent in as well.
But a year after getting in just a few practices before the season was canceled, the Cody girls track and field team isn’t taking this season for granted.
“My main goal is enjoying my senior season,” Seibert said, “making as much progress as I can.”
Seibert is one of several known quantities who have been in the program for years, many of whom wrapped up indoor state days before the start of spring practice last week. They will combine with freshmen and sophomores whom most coaches know hardly anything about.
“With a lot of them, we only saw them a couple of practices last year,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
There’s a lot of promise and a lot of unknowns with the group, which puts even more of a focus on the Fillies who already know the expectations.
“With the girls we’ve got a lot more out,” Engdahl said. “We’ve got new ones and old ones.”
Besides Seibert and her fellow 4x200 and 4x400 relay members, the Cody girls look to again excel in distance running and pole vault.
A deep group of distance runners, led by Ava Stafford and Taylen Stinson, is coming off a state title in cross country. They look to be boosted, said distance coach Maggie Kirkham, by distance runner Ada Nelson. Kirkham said senior Riley Smith, Cody’s top distance runner the last few years, decided not to run this spring.
Top Filly pole vaulters Grace Shaffer and Kinsie Reed went 1-2 at the state indoor meet earlier in the month.
“The pole vault posse has been good,” Engdahl said.
Shaffer enters her final year as the state meet record holder in the pole vault in indoor track, and a goal of setting a new state record in outdoor as well.
Junior Lake Harrison said she’s more prepared for outdoor track than ever. In the winter, she switched from basketball to indoor track, qualifying for the state meet in multiple events.
“I was prepared,” she said. “Indoor allowed me to build on the foundation I needed, allowed me to catch up a bit after not having spring last year.”
This year she’ll be high jumping to give her breaks from her primary job – running the 400. She’ll do that in both the open and as part the 4x400 and sprint medley relays. The race has been a specialty of hers for years.
“My coaches said you’re going to be tall, a good 400 runner,” she said. “It’s tough, but after you train, I like the rewarding part of it.”
Seibert, who may be passing batons with Harrison this season, said there’s nothing more rewarding than the relays. It’s a way to turn an often individualized sport into a tight-knit team activity.
“I love being part of the relay teams,” she said. “It’s the communication with the girls, the work we put into it.”
A lot of that work was put in over the winter. Seibert said there was a lot of practice passing batons, as it can gain a team crucial seconds.
And this year, in the wake of a lost 2020 track season, the athletes are savoring every second.
