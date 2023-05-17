Ava Stafford likes to challenge herself, which may be what drew her to long distance running.
The Cody senior recently decided to push herself even more, as she is committed to running cross country and track next year for Bismarck State College in North Dakota.
“I just like the feeling after a hard workout and knowing that I did my best,” she said. “I was a little on the fence about running in college, but then the coach reached out to me and I really liked him. So I thought I would give it a shot.”
Coach Jamison Dietrich is in his first year as head coach for the Mystics cross country and track programs. When she committed to the school Stafford hadn’t actually seen it yet, but has plans to visit in the coming weeks.
“I do have a cousin that goes there and she really likes it, so I figured it would be good,” she said.
Her parents are also from the state so she’s familiar with the area.
“It probably took me a couple months to really decide,” she said. “It was between UW and Bismarck for most of the time, but I wouldn’t have run at Wyoming.”
Stafford began running in sixth grade, going out for cross country. She didn’t take up track until her sophomore year of high school.
“I think I pretty much just did it because my older sister did it and then I actually ended up really liking it,” she said.
She was a part of all four of the Filly state championship cross country teams. As a junior she was the first Filly runner to win an outright cross country state championship. She also finished fourth as a sophomore and 10th as a senior, earning All-State all three seasons.
“I’m really happy with my (cross country career),” she said. “We always had a pretty good team all four years, so that was really fun to have success as a team.”
During her indoor and outdoor track career, Stafford mainly ran the farther distances early on, but has added some of the shorter runs recently. She’s found great success on various relays.
“Ava’s talents range from the 400 to the 5K,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “A lot of people don’t realize the leg speed she has. She will help her new team immediately in both cross country and track. I can’t wait to see how well she does at the next level.”
As a junior in outdoor, Stafford was part of the winning 4x800 relay team. The group also earned Best of the Best honors, meaning it was the fastest in the event across all classes.
“We got Best of the Best last year in all classes and we still have all of our girls except for one,” she said. “We have another one who has stepped up this year so we should be good.”
In state indoor in March she was part of the winning 4x400, 4x800 and 1,600 sprint medley relay teams.
“I did more relays than I did open events in indoor, but I actually like the relays more,” she said. “I like to have a little team to do it together.”
Now in her final season of outdoor, she’s enjoying competing in 4A.
“It’s kind of nice to drop some times now with more competition,” she said. “I want to get a few new PRs. I’ve been focusing a little more on middle distance because I’ve already done a lot of long distance and the 800 is my favorite. It’s a little bit longer (than the 400), so it’s more comfortable for me.”
Stafford expects training in college to intensify but feels like she has a good base, thanks to the workouts Kirkham has them do. During the summer the Cody cross country athletes run between 30 to 40 miles per week.
“She has a lot of experience and she ran in college too,” Stafford said of Kirkham. “When I talked to the Bismarck coach, our training schedule sounded pretty much the same. They will up the intensity a little bit, but the main idea is still the same.”
She plans to study nursing.
