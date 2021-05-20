The top-ranked Cody girls soccer team easily defeated No. 4 Torrington on Thursday morning to open the State Soccer Championships in Cheyenne.
The Fillies didn't waste any time getting on the board, scoring in the second minute. Torrie Schutzman had a corner kick headed in by Autumn Wilson.
Three minutes later the Lady Trailblazers had a through ball that got behind the Filly defense to a one-on-one with goalie Isabelle Radakovich to tie the game at 1.
Cody did a better job containing Torrington from there while also creating shots of its own. In the 20th minute Wilson scored again on another header to make it 2-1.
Eight minutes later, Kennedi Niemann traveled up the right side for a shot to make it 3-1.
Cody's final goal of the half came in the 35th when Allie Broussard took a shot that was blocked, but not corralled by the keeper. With her out of position, Molly Hays scored into an open net to give Cody a 4-1 halftime lead.
The Fillies once again got off to a fast start in the second with Ally Boysen scored on a shot from the right side in the 41st minute. in the 46th, Wilson got a hat trick. She traveled up the left side and angled it into the right corner.
Boysen earned her second goal in the 58th with an outside shot from the left side. Two minutes later Schutzman scored the final goal with a shot from the right side of the box into the left corner of the net.
Cody plays Worland tomorrow in the semifinals.
