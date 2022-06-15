One of the fish mounts on our living room wall is an absolute masterpiece of an Arctic grayling that I caught while being guided by a gent often referred to locally – locally being the Delta, Alaska, area – as the “Silver Fox.” That was years ago while Sandi and I were visiting Alaska and Canada one summer, which was soon after we’d moved from Cody up to Line Creek north of Clark. Having both worked for more than 30 years straight, we’d both decided to take a few months off and spend every cent we’d saved. It was the best summer ever.
We did a lot of fishing and met some interesting folks. I’ve told the story of the Silver Fox before and probably will again. I never know where a column is headed when I sit down and start typing. Anyway, that summer I had three fish mounted to commemorate the memories of that trip. One mount was a 6-pound pink (salmon), another a 30-inch-plus northern pike and the 17-inch Arctic grayling. According to one source, Arctic grayling only grow an inch a year, making that dude around 17 years old at the time I caught him out of a pod of much larger fish.
In fact, I caught several of each specimen that were bigger (Sandi didn’t fish back then), but since taxidermists charge by the inch, these were all we could afford to have mounted, especially the grayling. It was mounted by a combination artist and taxidermist who resided at North Pole, Alaska, back then and, as I was told by several sources, considered the best in the country on Arctic grayling as he hand-painted each scale individually. At least that was the story. It is beautiful still and it only took me four years to get the fish back, but it was worth it. It was also very expensive.
I’ve caught grayling locally, up at Lily Lake, but they were all little guys, 6-8 inches. Funny thing too is that only happened on one day several years ago. They were hitting so intensely that I couldn’t keep them off the line. For whatever reason, there were a lot of crayfish up there that day also. I think what was happening was the little crawdads were in a feeding frenzy of some sort and hooking themselves on my hooks. Then the grayling moved in to feast on the craw crickets and got hooked. Really don’t know though, but I put a lot of fish back in the lake that day. I kept enough for dinner though.
Have caught naught but hybrid cutthroat trout up there since. All of which is curious to me since the grayling had to have been natural reproduction from whatever feeds Lily Lake. I know that several years ago our red shirts salted the lower Clarks Fork with a few thousand hatchery grayling. I’ve heard of the occasional grayling being caught down there and have even fished that section of the river in earnest back when Sandi and I lived on Line Creek. However, I’ve never heard of our hatchery red shirts planting any grayling of size in the upper waters.
Plus I’ve never caught a grayling on the lower Clarks Fork either. Not on spinners, micros, dry flies or bait. Plenty of whitefish and an occasional rainbow trout hybrid, but no grayling. Probably never will now though, since those grayling need fairly pure water to live in and what with the numbers of citizens moving into that area, it’s probably not going to remain pure enough water much longer, if it hasn’t already been fouled by human presence. Seems like the more people use an area, the quicker it degenerates and goes downhill, enviromental-wise. Talk about loving something to death.
There used to be some bigger brookies in that water, the lower Clarks Fork, years back. As in 7-or-8-pound breeders. Since they hate brookies, Fish and Game has probably poisoned them out. Rumors of 5-8 pound rainbows were also making their rounds back in the day, but without proof you just can’t say for certain. Besides, everyone knows what liars anglers are.
Why is it that, like when hunting elk or deer or when some one is out fishing, it’s always the biggest darned rainbow/cutthroat/brownie/catfish etc. you ever saw that gets away? You know, deer with antler spreads over two ax-handles wide or a big old brown trout the size of a UPS delivery van? You never hear about the little ones, but then again, most hunting and fishing stories are exactly that, aren’t they? Stories, I mean.
Hopefully you put in your big game tags by the end of May. Sandi and I don’t have to sweat drawing tags anymore. Not because of any alleged inequity in numbers of tags allocated to residents and non-residents. No, the effort is just too much these days physically, so quitting hunting is a no-brainer. Besides, the big boys at G&F in Cheyenne like me about as much as they enjoy having a ticked-off rattler sharing their sleeping bags.
On the other hand, the new G&F digs north of town sure are impressive. And big, as in an immense castle. Personally, I’d rather have seen the money spent on a wage increase for the boots-on-the-ground troops who actually do the work, like the office staff and the biologists and wardens, with a more toned-down office complex being built. But I guess, if you can figure out how to garner the funds to spend, it’s whole hog or nothing.
Even back when I was in business, you either spent the money when allocated, or lost it from the budget the next year. Really doesn’t make sense, but then again, most things in this new era, like artificial intelligence, don’t.
