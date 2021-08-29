The Cody girls volleyball team opened with a second place finish at the Riverton Invitational on Saturday.
The Fillies faced Lander in the championship, winning the first set 21–16, but falling in the next two 21-17, 15-13.
On Friday the Fillies defeated Sheridan 21-11, 21-13, Kemmerer 21-5, 21-14 and Big Piney 21-6, 21-7.
In bracket play Saturday, the Fillies lost to Lander 21-13, 21-18. They then won their next three, defeating Kemmerer 21-8, 21-10; Riverton 21-19, 21-17 and Sheridan 21-18, 21-17 to advance to the title match.
