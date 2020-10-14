Volleyball

The Cody eighth-grade volleyball team wrapped up its season on Saturday with a perfect 10-0 record and dropped only one set. Pictured are (front) Montana Massey, (middle, from left) Lexie Edwards, Alyssa Despain, Sydney Peterson, Kennedy Brown, Rainey Powell, (back) manager Abbey Edwards, manager Macy Ball, Noelle Graham, Tarynn Schoenning, Brynlee Birch, Harper Hawk, Sophia Radakovich, Addison Duncan, coach Karen Wagner and son Maddox. More on all fall middle school sports will appear in coming papers.

