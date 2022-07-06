When 2014 world champion saddle bronc rider Spencer Wright scored an 87.5 on Sunday night to take over first place in the 2022 Cody Stampede standings, it seemed fitting he did it on a bronc named Yellowstone in the gateway city to the national park.
He just happened to steal the overall lead from his older brother, Jesse, as well, who had ridden to an 86 just moments before, and had already finished cochampion of the Stampede in 2019.
“We end up jumping ahead of each other quite often,” Spencer Wright said. “I’d like to think he’s happy for me when I do it, but you’d have to ask him.”
Spencer Wright held the top score through four performances and then right up until the final saddle bronc rider, Canada’s Zeke Thurston, who put together a thrilling ride to score an 87.5 of his own to earn a share of first place in the final seconds of the event.
“It went about how I wanted,” Thurston said after fist-pumping his way back to the chutes. “There is nothing wrong with a little drama at the rodeo.”
The Wright brothers already have their places in rodeo history, as aside from world titles and multiple championships, Spencer and Jesse along with two other Wright brothers all qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2014.
And the Cody Stampede has been a staple in the Wrights’ summers for a long time.
“Cody is just always great,” Spencer said. “They have the best stock and best stock contractors and the crowds are just amazing.”
Cochampion Thurston agreed the Stampede is one of a kind.
“You just get to see the best when you come here,” Thurston said. “This is one of the best rodeos in the world.”
The 2022 Stampede certainly started out as one of the best for barrel racer Leslie Smalygo from Skiatook, Okla.
She set what turned out to be an impossible bar on Friday night with a run of 17.04 seconds, a time that stood throughout the one-header.
At first glance it seemed a 2.4 in breakaway roping for Pine Bluff’s Charity Hoar might have been enough to take the title, but Taylor Hanchey had the final word.
The Carmine, Texas, cowgirl took a chance right out of the gate and flew to first on Saturday in 2.3, where she held on to win the championship.
For Buffalo native Cole Reiner, his first three years as a professional bareback rider have been a whirlwind.
Reiner won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and qualified for the NFR the following two years.
Reiner can now add Cody Stampede champion to his growing resume, as he capped off his Fourth of July performance atop Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star with an 88.5, just edging Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, and his 88.
“I have wanted to win the Cody Stampede since I was a little kid,” Reiner said. “It doesn’t get much better than this.”
July 4 also happened to be a big day for bulldogger Kyle Irwin of Robertsdale, Ala.
He did what nobody else could do after Tyler Pearson set a time of 3.4 in steer wrestling earlier in the week, matching that 3.4 and leaving Cody as a cochampion with his friend from Atoka, Okla.
Team ropers Coleman Proctor from Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin from Tatum, N.M., stole the show with a run of 4.3, while tie down ropers had their good nights and bad nights at the Stampede.
Reilly Pruitt held off the rest of the field, however, and walked away the champion with a 7.7 in tie down.
And for those in the crowd on Sunday night who came for the bulls, they showed up for the right performance.
Four bull riders finished with scores of 84 or higher, with Caldwell, Idaho’s Brady Portenier leading the way after a dazzling, dizzying display that netted him a 92.5 and a Stampede bull riding championship.
“I feel so good right now I can’t even tell you,” Portenier said back in the chutes, still with a hop in his step. “Just made it. Feels great.”
The Stampede turned into a glorious weekend for the cowboy, and appropriately ended on a bull named Glory Days.
The win will help him move up in the world standings on his way to a potential spot in the NFR.
Jace Stoudt of Nathrop, Colo., finished off the 2022 Stampede with All-Around Cowboy recognition after his runs in team roping and tie down roping.
The 2022 Cody Stampede featured the richest purse of all of the one-header professional rodeos in the country.
Cowboys and cowgirls split a total of $337,895 in winnings.
Cody Stampede
Full results
Bareback riding: 1, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star, $8,460. 2, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 88, $6,466. 3, (tie) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, Confused and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 86.5 and $3,948 each. 5, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 85.5, $1,974. 6, , Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84, $1,410. 7, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82.5, $1,128. 8, Guage McBride, Kearney, Neb., 82, $846.
Steer wrestling: 1, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., and Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.4 seconds and $6,376 each. 3, Jason Thomas, Bentonville, Ark., 3.6, $5,465. 4, (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., and Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.7, $4,327. 6, (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho and Jacob Edler, Alva, Okla., 3.8, $3,416. 8, (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., 4.0, $2,505. 10, Remey Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.1, $1,822. 11, (tie) Jace Melvin, Paradise, Texas; Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D.; Dylan Schroeder, Waller, Texas; and Trell Etbauter, Goodwell, okla.; 4.3, $1,139. 15, (tie) Riley Riess, Manning, N.D., and Conner McKell, Springville, Utah, 4.4, $228.
Team Roping: 1, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.3 seconds, $5,749 per man. 2, (tie) Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.4, $5,081. 4, Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and J.C. Flake, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5, $4,418. 5, Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6, $3,976. 6, (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrwood, Alberta and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; 4.7, $3,314. 8, (tie) Tanner James, Porterville, Calif., and Max Kurrler, American Falls, Idaho; and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 4.8, $2,540. 10, (tie) Coy Rahlmann, Elsinore, Mo., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill.; and Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo.; 5.0, $1,988. 12, Jesse Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii, 5.1, $1,546. 13, (tie) Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore., and Cullen Teller, Ault, colo.; Clint Summres, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; Cutter Machado, Santa Maria, Calif., and Dalton Pearce, San Luis Obispo, Calif.; 5.3, $884 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Mont., on Frontier Rodeo’s Yellowstone and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town, 87.5 points and $7,324 each. 23, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 86, $4,698. 4, (tie) Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., and Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 85, $2,487. 6, Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyoming, 84.5, $1,382. 7, (tie) Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, and Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84 and $967.
Breakaway roping: 1, Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 2.3 seconds, $4,286. 2, Charity Hoar, Pine Bluff, Wyo., 2.4, $3,429. 3, (tie) Sarah Verhelst, Pryor, Mont., Josie Conner, Iowa, La., and Cheyenne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.5 seconds and $2,215 each. 6, (tie) Zoie Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, and Sawyer, Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 2.6, $1,179. 8, (tie) Aspen Miller, Santa Fe, Texas; Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, Texas; and Bailey Bates, Tohatchi, N.M.; 2.7 and $857. 11, (tie) Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, Wyo.; Amanda Mader, Buffalo, Wyo.; and Sammy Taylor, Neola, Utah; 2.8, $536. 14, (tie) Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., and Carly Christian, Choteau, Mont., 2.9, $267.
Tie-down roping: 1, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.7 seconds, $8,178. 2, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alblerta, 7.9, $7,088. 3, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 8.6, $6,542. 4, Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.8, $5,452. 5, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 9.0, $4,907. 5, Wyatt Muggli, Wayne, Okla., 9.1, $4,362. 7, J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, Okla., 9.2Tee, , $3,816. 8, Michael Otero, Millsap, Texas, 9.3, $3,271. 9, (tie) Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont.; J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif.; and Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, 9.6, $2,272. 12, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 9.8, $1,636. 13, (tie) Dakota Felton, Mountain Home, Texas, and Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 10.0, $954. 15, Hunter Reaume, Meeteetse, Wyo., 10.1, $545.
Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04, $10,148. 2, Kylee Scribner, Azle, Texas, 17.08, $8,119. 3, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 17.09, $6,596. 4, Londyn Ross, Bluff Dale, Texas, 17.14, $5,074. 5, Bryanna Haluptzok, Tennstrike, Minn., 17.20, $4,059. 6. Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.24, $3,044. 7, (tie) Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, and Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.25, and $2,410. 9, Taylor Arakelian, Clovis, Calif., 17.27, $2,030. 10, (tie) Nicole Driggers, Stephenville, Texas, and Sadie Wolaver, Weatherford, Okla., 17.28, $1,649. 12, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 17.30, $1,269. 13, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.31, $1,015. 14, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 17.35, $761. 15, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.36, $507.
Bull Riding: 1, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Glory Days, $8,432. 2, Tyler Ray Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 87.5, $6,464. 3, Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 87, $4,778. 4, (tie) Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, 86 and $2,530 each. 6, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 84, $1,405. 7, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 81.5, $1,124. 8, Jace Tosclair, Chauvin, La., 79, $843.
