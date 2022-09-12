The young Broncs and Filly golf teams went into the 3A West Conference Tournament in Lander last week hoping to finish in the top three.
After day one, however, the Broncs actually found themselves sitting pretty in second place behind Lander, and the Fillies fifth, but certainly not out of contention with the way they were playing.
When it was all said and done, the Broncs did hold on to claim a third-place finish, and the Fillies stormed back to take fourth, just two strokes away from third.
“Lander is usually quite a challenge,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “It’s not the most ideal course for most kids.”
After a warm day to start the tournament, however, the weather took a turn for the worse on day two with the entire field struggling on the already difficult course.
Teams teed off in the morning in mid 40 degree weather which got progressively worse with drizzle and rain throughout the day.
“It was a lot nicer that first day for sure and everybody played a lot better,” Bronc Logan Hall said. “That second day was really rough.”
Despite the conditions, Hall helped lead the Broncs to that third-place finish, taking fifth overall himself with a two-day total of 165 to earn All-Conference honors.
Adelie Hall led the comeback for the Fillies. She finished fifth overall as well with a 189.
Ethan Salzman stayed consistent on day two with a solid 88 as he took 15th overall for the Broncs.
“It was pretty tough because of the weather that second day,” she said. “But I’m really happy with how we did and how everyone played.”
Adelie Hall actually dropped a stroke on day two.
Jordan Shumard dropped six strokes on day two in the bad weather.
Lander took the boys title on their home course.
Evanston took second while Cody held off Lovell who finished fourth.
Green River, Powell, Lyman and Pinedale round out the rest of the eight teams.
Evanston took the girls title with Lovell second, Lander third, Cody fourth and Green River fifth.
The Broncs and Fillies will head to Buffalo for the 3A state tournament on Friday and Saturday.
They will head over on Thursday to get in a practice round before things get started.
“We are a little younger and less experienced heading into state this year,” Logan Hall said. “Buffalo will be a challenge because the fairways are narrow and there are a lot of trees, but I am shooting for a top-10 finish. I think that would be pretty good.”
Five Broncs and five Fillies will make the trip and take their best shots.
“I would think both of our teams have a chance to be in the top five as a team,” Kraft said. “I think top five is a realistic expectation for our kids.”
3A West Regional
Tournament
Broncs - 5. Logan Hall, 79, 86 - 165; 15. Ethan Salzman, 85, 88 - 173; 17. Talon Couture, 84, 90 - 174; 34. Myles Bailey, 92, 97 - 189; 35. Townsend Bailey, 94, 97 - 191; 39. Val Payne, 97, 96 - 193.
Fillies - 5. Adelie Hall, 95, 94 - 189; 13. Jordan Shumard, 116, 110, 226; 20. Bliss Bonner, 122, 127 - 249; 22. Brooklyn Williams, 131, 133 - 273.
