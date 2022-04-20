The Cody varsity lacrosse team has come a long way since rarely scoring a goal, much less winning games when it formed nine years ago.
After walloping Sheridan 21-3 on Saturday at Sheridan High School, the Warriors are now 7-1, 5-0 in their division.
“I remember years ago our parents ran out on the field the first time we scored,” Warrior Beau Burlingame said. “Now we want the undefeated season and most of all we want the state championship.”
Noah Vogt dropped six goals against the Mavericks on Saturday.
Maddox Growney and Dylan Campbell each added four goals in a lopsided win against a Sheridan team taking its lumps in its first year in the league.
“For about four years we didn’t win,” coach Scott Vaughn said. “Right now, even though we have low numbers and some injuries, we have a ton of speed and experience. We run the spectrum with athletic capabilities with the team.”
The Warriors boast 10 seniors and a strong core of younger players with various sports backgrounds, from football to hockey to Nordic skiing.
That experience and those skills have been transitioned well onto the field where the Warriors have found a variety of ways to pull out victories in 2022.
The goal is to have an undefeated season and a state title. That would make for multiple state championships in multiple states for the those who played on the Cody Broncs football team, as the lacrosse team plays in a Montana league.
“When you get a lot of these guys that have played together for so long, they know where they are going to be,” Vaughn said. “You get that chemistry and some of the younger players are fitting in like a glove.”
Senior Daniel Gorman has been stellar on defense all season long, while fellow senior Chaz Cowie has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses with his speed.
Maddox Growney is looking for his first state lacrosse championship since eighth grade, something the senior is confident this Warrior team can accomplish.
“We need to know how and when to be physical to avoid penalties,” Growney said. “If you can find a way to use the speed and be physical in the right way you can be successful. You just have to go at it.”
The Warriors host a pair of teams on Saturday at Mentock Park, including the Sheridan team they beat on Saturday.
Cowie, Lane Rohde and Burlingame all scored multiple times against the Mavericks, and Cody should be able to add their fourth win of the season against Sheridan.
The Warriors then face off against Bozeman, a team Cody needed a big rally against to pull out the win early in the season.
Cody found themselves down 10-6 with four minutes to go the in the fourth quarter with an undefeated conference season on the line.
“The last four minutes it was just us working way harder than they did,” Growney said. “Our defense would attack and pressure really hard and force Bozeman to make a lot of mistakes, and the middies were doing a great job of getting the ball down to the attackers.”
The Warriors scored five goals in the final four minutes, the final goal with just seconds remaining to pull out the 11-10 victory.
“These guys have a lot of drive and a lot of want,” Vaughn said. “Only having 14 guys we are going up against teams with twice as many players. We are kind of like the Bad News Bears out there sometimes.”
Even with the low numbers and standout Charlie Icenogle sidelined with an injury, the Warriors are conditioned to go full speed until the final horn, and Beau Baxter has helped out with clutch saves in the net.
The Warriors hope to get Icenogle back before the state tournament, May 20-21 in Helena.
“These guys are just able to outrun everybody down the stretch,” Vaughn said. “They just run other teams into the dirt. It’s something to watch.”
The Warriors have already secured the No. 1 seed at state, but that doesn’t mean they will hold anything back this weekend against Sheridan or Bozeman.
“We have the speed and experience against Sheridan. We had good ball movement and were able to keep the ball off the ground a lot better and take advantage of our opportunities,” Burlingame said. “They were a physical team, but we were able to outrun them. We just have a really great teamwork.”
The Warriors face off against Sheridan at 10 a.m. at Mentock Park. Cody goes up against Bozeman at 4 p.m.
