A busy weekend for the Cody High School swim team resulted in 23 lifetime-best times and an additional six season-best times.
Cody hosted Riverton for a dual on Friday, which the Wolves won 91-81.
On Saturday the Broncs traveled to the Gene Dozah Invite in Powell where they finished fifth out of six teams.
Bradley McKenzie finished the weekend qualified in the 100 backstroke, adding to his list of state events.
Joseph Killpack also added the 100 breaststroke to his slate of state events.
William Wood and Jonah Woods are new state qualifiers. Each qualified in the 100 breast.
That makes five of nine Broncs swimmers qualified for state.
“I think the team is in a great spot after the Christmas break,” coach Emily Swett said. “They really worked hard over the last three weeks and it was evident.”
Cody will head east next for the Worland Invite on Jan. 15.
“It’s hard to believe we are less than a month away from conference and a little over month away from state,” Swett said. “I can’t wait to see what these boys accomplish in the pool.”
Cody/Riverton Dual
1. Riverton 91. 2. Cody 81.
200 medley relay
1. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Isaac Wood, Jonah Woods) 1:56.07.
200 yard freestyle
1. Bradley Fick, 1:01.02. 4. Caleb Kingston, 2:40.03.
200 yard IM
1. McKenzie, 2:20.46. 4.Woods, 2:38.01.
50 yard freestyle
2. William Law, 27.85. 3. Peter Kim, 28.02. 7. Carter Fales, 42.75.
100 yard butterfly
1. Killpack, 58.35. 4. Woods, 1:14.88. 5. Wood, 1:16.44.
100 yard freestyle
5. Kingston, 1:07.01. 6. Fales, 1:42.09.
500 yard freestyle
1. Fick, 5:45.17. 3. Kim, 6:48.85.
200 yard freestyle relay
1. Cody A (McKenzie, Woods, Kingston, Fick), 1:49.26.
100 yard backstroke
1. Killpack, 59.72.
100 yard breaststroke
1. McKenzie, 1:08.59. 2. Law. 1:15.93. 5. Wood, 1:20.99.
400 yard freestyle relay
3. Cody A (Fales, Kim, Killpack, Fick), 4:56.25.
Gene Dozah Invite
1. Lander 419.5. 2. Powell 241. 3. Riverton 191. 4. Worland 181. 5. Cody 144. Douglas 86.5.
200 yard medley relay
4. Cody A (Killpack, McKenzie, Woods, Fick), 1:51.05. 12 Cody B (Kingston, Law, Wood, Kim), 2:12.54.
200 yard free
9. Kim, 2:23.78. 19. Fales, 3:34.01.
50 yard free
3. Fick, 24.51. 18. Law, 28.19. 20. Kingston, 29.28.
100 yard butterfly
4. Fick, 1:02.24. 12. Wood, 1:16.48.
100 yard free
4. McKenzie, 55.57. 27. Fales, 1:37.27.
500 yard free
8. Woods, 6:40.75. 11. Kim, 6:47.68.
200 yard freestyle relay
12. Cody A (Killpack, Law, Wood, Fales), 2:05.92.
100 yard backstroke
8. McKenzie, 1:04.98. 17. Kingston, 1:21.68.
100 yard breaststroke
4. Killpack, 1:10.65. 9. Woods, 1:15.12.
400 yard freestyle relay
7. Cody A (Kim, Kingston, Fick, McKenzie), 4:17.06.
