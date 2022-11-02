Finally, the search is over. For me, that’s good because, truth to tell, I’m an impatient person.
The search is over and for what you might ask? That would be for a dependable, affordable and reliably accurate CO2 powered pellet rifle. It took awhile, but I eventually found a handgun model of same that could shoot quarter size groups at 12 feet, but only after spending money I didn’t have for a half-dozen various models that were marketed as “powerful and accurate” and close to exact models of the actual handguns they are patterned after.
Big bunch of BS! All of the six different model and types I’ve purchased, including pump-up, CO2 powered, and those that are break open spring powered, were about as accurate as flipping frogs while blindfolded at an open mouth Mason jar 20 feet away. And maybe had enough power at that range to momentarily stun a fly, if it accidentally got in the way.
The pistol in question that really shines is a Colt’s single action CO2 clone by Umarex that feels and operates similar to Sam Colt’s marvelous S.A. Army model. Including using BBs loaded into individual cartridge cases that are hand loaded individually into the cylinder, just like cartridges for an actual revolver. Got to be great training for younger folks and just the thing to keep muscle memory refreshed in an old guy “Pistolaro” like myself. But I digress.
The pellet rifle I’ve been looking for and finally found back in a Sportsman’s Warehouse in Grand Island, Neb., where our family joined together with Sandi’s people for the melancholy occasion of wife Sandi’s mother’s passing and resultant funeral recently. Son Greg, who drove us back for the funeral, and Sandi and I had a few hours slack time and were using it to investigate the sporting goods offerings in that Midwest metropolis which is Grand Island, which is where Sandi’s family is originally from. My family, or rather my side of my family, such as it was, arrived in town when I was 6 years old, basically by default. Another story for another time perhaps.
For close to three years now, or ever since I heard about this particular pellet rifle, I’ve been in at least four states looking for it. It’s not like it’s expensive or high tech either. I’ve got those. One of which is a high-tech spring-powered pellet rifle with a scope that has more hash marks than a gunnery sergeant with 20 years in service. You can knock nickels off the fence at 50 yards with a rest.
Nope, this new pellet rifle is backcountry simple and has open barrel sights, just like its .22 caliber big brother and the basic operation is very similar, including loading the 10 shot rotary magazine. Although there’s a 10 round magazine and it’s a semi-automatic, just like the .22 caliber model, the shooter still has to cock the rifle to rotate the magazine, for each individual shot. No biggie!
As an aside, my interest in these styles of rifles was peaked way back when I was drafted into becoming an air rifle instructor for the youngsters, along with Earl and Randy Black from Belfry back when Sandi and I lived up on Line Creek, north of Clark. We had a regular once-a-week training shoot for the area teens and some of the kids were quite good. Eventually that ran its course, but it must have planted a seed in my psyche that just took a spell to germinate.
Regardless, the newbie in my air rifle arsenal is a close copy of the standard Ruger 10-22 except it has a polymer stock and shoots .177 pellets powered by two CO2 cartridges in the butt stock instead of .22 caliber ammunition. Claimed speed of said projectile is advertised to be around 800 FPS. That, in itself, was almost a deal-breaker since I have C02 powered handguns that spit out BBs and such half again faster than that and those tiny missiles won’t even put a dent in the soft aluminum soda cans they use these days. Yet, at 800 FPs this plastic piece of armament will shoot through both sides of a plastic pop bottle cap at 20 feet. Probably put your eye out too if you’re not careful!
Just the thing for an old dude with mobility issues to keep his shooting eye tuned up with. Plus I don’t have to drive 15 miles out to Eagle Pass to enjoy an afternoon of shooting. I can just grab a handful of plastic bottle caps, drive over to Diamond Basin and sit in my car shooting the dang things and watching them dance.
I’ll have to check on it, but if using such on small game is legal in Wyoming, perhaps I’ll use it to see if I can add a bunny or two to the pot this winter. If the price of gas ever goes back down to where a retiree on socialized security can afford to go out in the boonies for even a short trip, perhaps one could chance upon a stupid bunny while driving some of these old two tracks on the BLM and nail the main ingredients to a genuine hasenpfeffer?
Wasn’t it Sitting Bull who said, paraphrased, “My people may be reduced to hunting mice in order to continue our traditions, but if that is how it settles out, then mice it will be. We are hunters and we will always be hunters and will die living as hunters must.”
Something along those lines I believe, and my hunter’s heart echoes his feelings.
I would imagine that most of present-day Americans wouldn’t be capable of understanding the sentiment.
