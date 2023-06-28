The Cody Regional Roundup was Makayla Dame’s favorite shoot.
Her last year competing in Cody, she shot a 99 in her favorite discipline of skeet, so close to her goal of 100 straight.
A few months later Dame began her senior year of high school in Parker, Colo., fully expecting to return to the Cody shoot the following summer and earn that 100 straight. But on Dec. 12, 2021, she went bird hunting with family friends and they stopped for lunch on their way home. When they left she had yet to buckle her seat belt and a driver blew through an intersection and hit their vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“Makayla and I had been shooting against each other for a long time and over the years, we’d become friends,” Cori Gordon of Cody said. “All she ever really wanted was to shoot her first 100.”
As a way to honor Dame, Gordon took it upon herself to accomplish that goal and on June 16, she shot 100 straight during the Cody Regional Roundup.
“I woke up that morning super relaxed which is not normal for me with competitions, but I just kind of had the feeling God’s got this today,” she said. “After I shot my first 25 straight, I was feeling pretty confident. I just kept getting this feeling like God’s with me and honestly, Makayla was with me that whole day. I just had a wild feeling. I don’t even know how to explain that one.”
Prior to her perfect score, Gordon had shot 75 straight and earned a total of 98. She said the pressure kept building as the competition went on.
“My third round, there was one bird I barely got,” she said. “I got the front end off of it. My entire team looked at me and I was like, ‘Don’t say anything or I will probably miss now.’”
When Gordon shot her final target she said it was the best feeling in the world.
“I looked at my coach (Tiger McNeil) who I’ve known since I was 8 and he started crying and yeah, it was emotional. It was super exciting, just a lot of emotions going on.”
As a team, the Cody Clay Crushers chose to keep Dame’s memory and her love of shooting alive through a graduating Senior High Overall Skeet award and scholarship. This year Dame’s parents David and Kimberly chose to add to that scholarship in her memory and also offered a scholarship for any athlete who accomplished 100 straight in skeet.
Gordon received both this year and was happy to be able to share the moment with the Dames, who have continued to come to the shoot.
“I went up and gave her mom a hug,” Gordon said. “She’s one of the first people I tried to find and she was pretty emotional with me.”
Gordon also got to complete a skeet shooting tradition. For every perfect score, you shoot a hole in your hat. She already had done it for 25, 50 and 75 straight. Now it was time to do it again for 100.
“It’s kind of a funny, confusing tradition,” she said. “After that everyone who was there ended up coming together and shooting it with me.”
Gordon starts college in the fall but will continue with USA Shooting competitions. She also hopes to revive the Northwest College team.
“I know they had a pretty good team going until Covid hit so it would be pretty cool if we can get that one up and going,” she said.
