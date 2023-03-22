It’s negative 21 degrees outside as I write this and there are an even baker’s dozen of collared doves at the bird feeder playing well with the two dozen or so sparrows trying to feed.
It’s easier to count doves than sparrows, not only because they are much larger, but the little guys, the sparrows and finches, keep fluttering around, bobbing and weaving like a crew of punch-drunk boxers, and that makes it difficult to get an accurate count on them. One day I had to stop at around 60 birds.
Understand that taxonomically speaking, I couldn’t tell you the difference between a rock dove and a pigeon, or a pigeon and a dove. We have all of those critters extant in our area and many in large numbers. I do know that a squab is a baby pigeon and some folks eat them, considering them as downright tasty. None of which can be said for that oriental speciality, pigeon nest soup! YUK! Different story, different time.
I used to resent the bigger collared doves back when they first started showing up, not only because of their survivability as an invasive pest, but due to the fact that I’d read somewhere that they were pushing our smaller native mourning doves out of their preferred habitat. But consider this, up until about a century ago we had a much larger native dove, much like the collared doves in size, that wreaked cropland havoc wherever they went. Like a feathered wrecking crew of crop-destroying grizzly bears, they were not well received by farmers.
Unfortunately for this bird, aka the passenger pigeons, market hunters made a good living supplying the pigeons to the fancy big city restaurants of the time. Apparently the big birds were considered a culinary delight by upper class diners. I’ve read that the high rollers of the era loved to dine on the big pigeons. Since these birds lived in communal flocks of several dozen to perhaps thousands (some early accounts say that passing flocks would blot out the sun for hours at a time), so filling a burlap bag or even a wagon box with harvested birds was apparently no big trick.
Remember this all existed decades before enlightened hunters and conservationists pushed national and state legislatures for game hunting regulations and especially harvest limits. Back in that day there were no limits on the numbers of birds that could be killed. Since the big pigeons, like wild turkeys, roosted together in great numbers, the market hunters took advantage of that situation whenever they could, often killing thousands of helpless birds on their roost. Or so I’ve read. Reminds me of current day so-called elk hunters surrounding a herd of confused animals and simply firing in there amongst them. Effective maybe, but ethical? Not hardly.
I’ve only known one market hunter and Mr. Roy’s livelihood, in his earlier years, was killing ducks. Also geese, swans, miscellaneous other waterfowl like snipe, and even prairie grouse back before it was illegal. Plus, if you factor into the memory equation the fact that I was still a callow youth not long out of knee britches when I knew the old hunter, memory may not be the most accurate method of retelling his story.
Regardless, our native waterfowl survived the slaughter of organized market hunting and now, thanks to ethical hunters and their push for laws limiting harvesting technique and limits, inhabit our country in great, huntable numbers. Even the grouse, including some populations of prairie chickens, have made a comeback of sorts. The passenger pigeons didn’t make the cut, going extinct somewhere around 100 years ago or so.
History records that commercial hunting is what drove the passenger pigeons into extinction but that is only a small part of the story. I’ve read excellent treatises indicating the real cause of their extinction was the invention of the telegraph. Let me explain.
Before the advent of the talking wire, hunters were limited to what roosts they could find to shoot the birds from solely due to information obtained from word of mouth. Since the pigeons roosted in the hundreds and occasionally the thousands, the resulting large flocks attacked small and large grain fields the same way, en masse. People, especially grain farmers, paid attention to their presence in an area and alerted the commercial hunters when a large flock arrived. Hunters then assembled in singles or dozens, arriving by wagon, horseback and even shank’s mare, to kill as many birds as possible. It was how they made a living in a tough time.
It reminds me of what my neighbor Jake said earlier this winter about snow, “It’s money from heaven.” Jake, by the way, runs a snow plow business. I admit, I’ve never looked at snow in quite that manner and especially this last go-around where we wound up with our driveway and backyard choked with hardened, wind-driven 3 foot plus drifts of the white stuff over the entire driveway. Fortunately our next door neighbor saw our dilemma and used his ATV to plow our driveway so that we could get our car out of the garage. Thanks, Darrell!
But while he was clearing enough of the driveway so we could get our car out, he got stuck several times in that hard-packed snow and had to shovel out. Did I mention that during this time it was dark out there and around 10 below? Thanks again buddy!
I mention this only to illustrate that the old-time commercial hunters must have looked at the large roosts of passenger pigeons like snow plow operators look at a snowstorm, literally as money from heaven. What I’ve read indicates that what put the final nail in the passenger pigeon’s coffin was the telegraph and the railroad. Now when huge roosts and even smaller ones were located the news flashed forth over the talking wires and dozens and perhaps hordes of commercial shooters boarded the nearest railroad train and, within hours, an estimated hundreds of shooters were assembled at the roosts and killing birds.
The big pigeons didn’t have the ability to defend themselves by cutting the telegraph lines. Consequently, concurrent with the arrival of telegraph lines in most major cities, the big pigeons were literally exterminated. Those fabled flights of passenger pigeons that darkened the sky overhead for hours at a time eventually ceased and the big pigeons became a myth from the past. Like dragons, werewolves and leprechauns.
Now we have the feral collared doves. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? The fact remains that nature abhors a vacuum and will find a way to fill in wherever one occurs. I’ve decided that the only things not welcome at my bird feeders are the local feral and free-ranging pet house cats that think it’s a snack bar. Well, the cats and those dang magpies! They both kill and eat the smaller species of birds. Oh yeah, and pine jays, they are a royal pain.
Still, after a fashion, you can’t really blame the critters. Except for the over-fed pet house cats who kill any and all small critters for amusement, the rest are just trying to make a living. Sometimes it’s hard.
I know, I’ve been there.
